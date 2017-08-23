LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 08/23/17 -- Pure Hospitality Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: PNOW), the developer of multiple and diverse business ventures, relevant to Central America and the Caribbean, announced that on Monday August 21, 2017, the Company filed its second quarter disclosures with the OTC Markets, keeping the current information designation.

Two important events were noted within this filing, both occurring just after the close of the second quarter (ending June 30th, 2017); the formal elimination of the Company's greatest financial liability and the consolidation of the books to reflect revenues. While this news does little to bolster the financial view of these 2nd QT disclosures, the impact is substantially positive for the upcoming third quarter disclosures.

Melvin Pereira, President and CEO of Pure Hospitality Solutions stated, "With our recent issuance of the Series BB Preferred Stock to our largest debtholder, PNOW has completely eliminated the Company's most troubling legacy debt.

"Leveraging the Series BB Preferred Stock, the Company has also completed the formal acquisition of Meso Numismatics Corp."

"Although both events occurred in this third quarter, our future balance sheet will look much healthier; dropping $2+ Million dollars in stock payable liability and finally including the revenue gained from Meso."

The creation of the Series BB Preferred Stock was strategized to help reposition the Company for better fiscal health and future growth. These two issuances, one to Meso to complete the acquisition payment, and the other to the Company's largest debtholder to clear the stock payable, have accomplished that. The revenue from Meso is consistent, scalable and will now be reflected in all disclosures going forward, while the oppressive weight of the stock payable liability is lifted and will also be reflected in the disclosures going forward.

Shareholders will find references to these events in the 2nd QT Disclosures and can anticipate both being reflected appropriately in the 3rd QT Disclosures (ending September 30th, 2017).

Mr. Pereira concluded, "I thank our long-term shareholders for their support and look forward to you being the greatest benefactor of our increasing revenues and decreasing liabilities."

To view the second quarter disclosures please visit https://www.otcmarkets.com/financialReportViewer'symbol=PNOW&id=177841.

About Pure Hospitality Solutions, Inc.

PURE, through its developed or acquired assents and subsidiaries, operates multiple business ventures throughout Central America and the Caribbean, promoting opportunities for tourism to the Region.

Meso Numismatics is the Company's emerging numismatic company. The Company has a global inventory of coins and bank notes, and specializes in pieces from Central America and parts of the Caribbean. The Company has rare and exquisite inventory available for sale at www.MesoCoins.com, as well as at some of the largest and most prestigious auction houses in the world.

Contact:

Team PURE

IR Div. (800) 889-9509



