Charles River Development has formalized a partnership agreement with TRADEcho to automate Trade reporting under the European Union's Markets in Financial Directive II (MiFID II), which goes into effect in January of 2018. Under the partnership, firms with the Charles River Investment Management Solution (Charles River IMS) are able to use TRADEcho as an Approved Publication Arrangement (APA) to report trades to the public and access TRADEcho's unique Smart Report Router (SRR) to determine trade reporting eligibility.

TRADEcho's SRR helps firms determine if a trade report is required. Where there is a requirement to report, the SRR sends the trade to TRADEcho's APA. The APA publishes trades in line with regulatory timeframes helping firms comply with their MiFID II trade transparency obligations.

MiFID II requires investment firms and venues to make public trading activity as close to real time as technically possible, facilitated by an APA. Detailed transaction reports must then be submitted to their National Competent Authorities (NCAs), facilitated by Approved Reporting mechanisms (ARMs), within one day of the transaction. All trades involving financial instruments admitted to trading or traded on an EU trading venue need to be reported.

Charles River has integrated leading APAs and ARMs into Charles River IMS to streamline transmission of trade and transaction reports, with automatic data validation and user correction logic that provide significant cost savings in front office reconciliation. Also included in Charles River's MiFID II solution are commission management and workflows to document best execution, all necessary data capture, business logic for derived fields, and enhanced FIX interfaces with brokers and venues.

"We are delighted to integrate with Charles River to further support the market with our leading MiFID II transparency services," said Jamie Khurshid, CEO, Boat Services. "TRADEcho's APA provides firms with a comprehensive reporting solution to ensure compliance in an increasingly complex regulatory landscape and we are thrilled to extend this offering to firms using Charles River."

"As the MiFID deadline gets closer, firms are facing increased pressure to find timely, cost-effective ways to meet their obligations," said Peter Lambertus, CEO, Charles River. "As part of our overall MiFID II solution, the integration with TRADEcho helps simplify trade reporting for our mutual clients."

About TRADEcho

TRADEcho is the real-time pre and post-trade publication service for MiFID II, brought to market by the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) in partnership with Boat Services. With MiFID II on the horizon, the LSEG and Boat chose to combine their strengths to form a team of industry, regulatory and technical experts. By utilizing the respective strengths of each firm, TRADEcho offers an unparalleled breadth and quality of service. TRADEcho's services cover all MiFID II asset classes and provide firms with the tools to meet their MiFID II transparency obligations, this includes SI Determination, SI Quoting, Smart Report Routing, Trade Publication (APA) and Assisted Reporting. Alongside the partners in the group, such as UnaVista and MTS, TRADEcho truly is a one-stop shop for pre and post-trade reporting. For further information, please visit www.tradecho.com.

About Charles River

Charles River enables sound and efficient investing across all asset classes. Over 350 firms worldwide use Charles River IMS to manage more than US$25 Trillion in assets in the institutional investment, wealth management and hedge fund industries. Our Software as a Service-based solution automates and simplifies investment management on a single platform from portfolio decision support and risk management through trading and post-trade settlement, with integrated risk and compliance throughout. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, we support clients globally with more than 750 employees in 11 regional offices. For more information, please visit www.crd.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170823005095/en/

Contacts:

Charles River Development

Melinda Babin, +1-781-425-3074

MelindaBabin@crd.com