Jackpot.com Provides Tips on How a Non-American Can Win the $650m US Powerball on Wednesday

LONDON, August 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Following the 21st rollover in a row for the US Powerball, the jackpot prize now stands at $700 million and players around the world can get in on the action by betting on Wednesday's draw with online lottery website Jackpot.com.

If won, the colossal amount would rank as the second biggest US lottery jackpot win in history, with the record currently standing at a whopping $1.6 billion.

In fact, with an average winning jackpot prize of $423 million, the Powerball is the world's richest lottery. By comparison, the average jackpot win for the Canada Lotto Max, UK Lotto and South African Powerball draws are $40.9 million, $16.6 million and $1.1 million respectively. [1]

And, to help players win the big prize, the boffins at Jackpot.com have crunched the numbers to find the world's luckiest lottery numbers. The numbers most frequently drawn are 16, 22, 28, 37, 6 and 3[2], which might give players inspiration when making their selection.

The last Powerball jackpot win was back in June, where one lucky person claimed a $448 million prize after 19 rollovers. The win before that took just two rollovers before the main prize was claimed, which suggests that a win is well overdue this week.

Pablo Grunbaum, COO of Jackpot.com commented, "The Powerball is known for its huge jackpot amounts and the continued rollovers in recent weeks means the current prize is an astonishing $700 million.

"This amount is considerably higher than the average jackpot prize for other lottos, so there is a real opportunity for people to try a new lottery and see if they can win big. We have 18 of the world's biggest lotteries available to play and with a mega jackpot like this, it might be time to look internationally."

Jackpot.comcurrently provides users the chance to bet on the outcome of 18 of the biggest and most popular lottos from around the world, including US Powerball, EuroMillions, US Megamillions, German Lotto, Irish Lotto and more.

Notes to Editors:

[1]Average jackpot wins calculated according to the last 10 jackpot prizes won for each lottery.

[2]Luckiest numbers according to research of 1,500 draws across 15 lotteries between 30th June and 1st July 2017.

AboutJackpot.com:

Jackpot.comis an online platform and app for playing the world's lotteries, no matter your location. Bet on lottery results from all over the world online, without having to worry about going out to buy a ticket. Popular games onJackpot.cominclude EuroMillions, US Powerball, Irish Lotto and German Lotto.