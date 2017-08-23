NEWTOWN, Pa., 2017-08-23 16:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, will host the Scratch Conference in Budapest, Hungary from August 24-25, 2017. The event is one of six conferences held globally to bring together hundreds of Scratch educators and IT experts.



Developed by MIT, Scratch is a foundational tool and coding platform used primarily by children to learn the basics of programming. During this free event, attendees will hear from over 60 experts and explore all facets of computing, including best practices in using Scratch and additional tools that integrate with the platform. Several renowned speakers will attend the conference including Mitchel Resnick, Professor of Learning Research at the MIT Media Lab and Chair of the Scratch Foundation; Ariam Mogos, Learning Lead, Office of Innovation at UNICEF; and Genevieve Smith-Nunes, Entrepreneur and a Lecturer at Roehampton University School of Education.



"Scratch provides children with a way to express themselves through technology, teaching them critical thinking skills while giving them confidence to create and design," said Larry Solomon, Chief People Officer, EPAM. "We support Scratch, not only through the Scratch Conference, but through our global EPAM e-Kids program. Our employees love sharing their passion for technology with the boys and girls who will become the workforce of the future."



EPAM e-Kids challenges primary-aged children to find a connection with coding through hands-on challenges and close mentorship opportunities. Currently, over 700 EPAM employees volunteer with 1,200 e-Kids students in 14 countries by hosting coding classes, hackathons and community events. For more information about EPAM's work in improving the IT knowledge among children across the globe, visit https://www.epam.com/about/company/social-responsibility.



