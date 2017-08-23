Focus SUP Hawaii to be Featured at Paddle Boards Event in San Diego, California

Aqua Adventures Kayaks and Paddleboards of San Diego is Including Focus SUP Hawaii in a Paddle Board Demo on Saturday, August 26

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2017 / Focus SUP Hawaii, a company that designs, manufactures and sells a wide range of top quality paddle boards, will be featured at an upcoming paddle boards event in San Diego.

One of Focus SUP Hawaii's newest dealers, Aqua Adventures Kayaks and Paddleboards of San Diego, recently finished renovating their shop. To celebrate, they are holding a summer celebration event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 26, and they have invited Focus SUP Hawaii to do demonstrations of their paddle boards.

For more information about the Focus SUP Hawaii demo day in San Diego check out the event page on https://focussup.com/paddle-boards-demo-day-san-diego-2017/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the team from Focus SUP Hawaii is looking forward to taking part in the paddle boards demo at the upcoming event, which will be held at Aqua Adventures Kayaks and Paddleboards' newly renovated location at 1548 Quivira Way in San Diego.

The event will also feature tasty food from Geno's BBQ Catering, beer from Ninkasi and free giveaways. In addition, the summer celebration will also help to build awareness for Team River Runner San Diego and support their upcoming event, Pints and Paddles for a Cause.

Focus SUP Hawaii is proud to partner with Aqua Adventures Kayaks and Paddleboards, which is one of the most complete paddle sports centers in southern California and now a permanent premier demo center in Southern California. In addition to kayaks, stand up paddleboards and canoes, the company also offers retail sales, lessons, local tours, rentals and multiple-day adventures.

About Focus SUP Hawaii:

Focus SUP Hawaii was founded in 2008 to design, manufacture and distribute a diverse range of stand-up paddleboards that are technically superior, and performance motivated. Focus SUP Hawaii boards are designed in Hawaii and sold worldwide. Since its humble beginnings, Focus SUP has evolved into a leading SUP manufacturer with three lines including Focus Sup Hawaii, Pat Rawson SUP, and Prime Paddleboards. With its tagline, "Focus on Your Journey" the mission of Focus SUP Hawaii is to design boards for riders to enjoy in their specific paddling activities. Today, members of the Focus SUP Hawaii family include Mo Freitas, one of the world's leading riders and legendary North Shore Hawaii shaper/designer, Pat Rawson. Focus SUP Hawaii has worldwide distribution, including USA, Brazil, Canada, Israel, Europe and Japan. For more information, please visit https://focussup.com/.

