FT LAUDERDALE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 08/23/17 -- PotNetwork Holding Inc. (OTC: POTN) today announces that as part of its strategy to formulate, produce and market a spectrum of exclusive and diversely targeted cannabidiol blends, the Company has added Dr. David M. Feldbaum MD, FACS to its Board of Advisors.

Dr. Feldbaum is certified in vascular surgery by the American Board of Surgery. He completed a surgical residency at Montefiore Medical Center/Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City, as well as a vascular surgery fellowship at the Carolinas Heart Institute in North Carolina. Dr. Feldbaum is affiliated with the Memorial Healthcare System and the Westside Regional Medical Center, and is also a member of the voluntary faculty clinical instructor of surgery at the University of Miami School of Medicine.

PotNetwork's newly formed advisory board was created to provide its subsidiary, Diamond CBD, Inc., with guidance and insight on upcoming formulations. On par with this strategy, Dr. Feldbaum's expertise contributes to Diamond CBD substantial knowledge of the intricacies of vascular health and an acquired understanding of how CBD components can contribute to the optimization of results in his area of expertise.

"We are very pleased to have Dr. Feldbaum join our growing team of advisors. We expect that his experience and wisdom will strengthen the Company's position in the industry as we target product lines to enhance wellness in his areas of expertise," states Maria Gomez, Regional Vice President of Sales for Diamond CBD.

CBD research demonstrates its potential to provide symptomatic relief for a wide range of ailments, including rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, alcoholism, post traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, antibiotic-resistant infections, neurological disorders, and muscular dystrophy, among many others. Diamond CBD is focused on continuing this research to develop premium hemp extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives to potentially address these key markets.

"This is an exciting time to be on the forefront of the CBD revolution. Being instrumental in the development of such cutting-edge developments, I believe we are enabled to make a difference in the quality of life for many. We stand at the threshold of great new discoveries," states Dr. Feldbaum.

About Diamond CBD Inc.: Diamond CBD focuses on the research, development, and multi-national marketing of premium hemp extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives. Diamond CBD's team consists of hemp industry pioneers and natural product experts, chemists, and scientists, dedicated to producing the finest and purest cannabidiol (CBD) oils. The result is a robust selection considered among the most powerful natural CBD oils and E-Liquids found anywhere. For more information, please visit its website at www.DiamondCBD.com.

About PotNetwork Holding Inc: PotNetwork Holding Inc. (OTC: POTN) is a publicly traded company that acts as a holding company for its subsidiaries, First Capital Venture Co., the owner of Diamond CBD, Inc., the maker of Diamond CBD oils.

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

PotNetwork Holding Inc.

Investor Relations:

Marisol Elwell

1-800-915-3060

Email Contact



