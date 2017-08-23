REDWOOD CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/23/17 -- GuideSpark, the leader in employee communication software, today announced it has been ranked No. 856 on the 36th annual 2017 Inc. 5000, the prestigious list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment -- independent small and midsized businesses.

The 2017 Inc. 5000, unveiled online at Inc.com and with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc. (available on newsstands), is the most competitive crop in the list's history. The average company on the list achieved a mind-boggling three-year average growth of 481 percent.

"It's an honor to be recognized by Inc. for a third time," commented GuideSpark CEO Keith Kitani. "Our presence on the list and rate of growth are a testament to the GuideSpark team and the value that employee communication provides in today's workplace."

The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue is $206 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive," says Inc. president and editor-in-chief Eric Schurenberg. "The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them."

GuideSpark and all honorees will be recognized at the annual Inc. 5000 event being held October 10 through 12, 2017 at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert, Calif.

For GuideSpark's ranking page, visit https://www.inc.com/profile/guidespark.

