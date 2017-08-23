Greeting Cards Market 2016-2024 - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Surging Popularity of Digital Cards Continue to Negatively Impact Sales of Traditional Greeting Cards

DUBLIN, August 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Greeting Cards - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Greeting Cards in Units and US$ by the following Occasions:
- Seasonal Cards (Christmas/New Year, Valentine's Day, & Other Seasonal Cards)
- Everyday Cards (Birthday, Anniversary, & Other Everyday Cards).
The US and Canadian markets are analyzed by the following Segments:
- Seasonal Cards (Christmas/New Year, Valentine's Day, Mothers Day, Easter, Fathers Day, & Other Seasonal Cards)
- Everyday Cards (Birthday, Anniversary, Get Well, Friendship, Sympathy, & Other Everyday Cards).
The report profiles 123 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- American Greetings Corporation (USA)
- Card Connection (UK)
- Carlton Cards Ltd. (Canada)
- Papyrus (USA)
- John Sands (Australia & New Zealand)
- Archies Limited (India)
- Avanti Press Inc. (USA)
- Budget Greeting Cards Ltd. (UK)
- Child Rights and You (India)
- Current Inc. (USA)
- Galison (A McEvoy Group Company) (USA)
- Party City Holdco Inc. (USA)
- Hallmark Cards, Inc. (USA)
- IG Design Group Plc (UK)
- Simon Elvin Ltd. (UK)
- UNICEF (USA)
- Crane & Co. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Greeting Cards: Greeting Challenging Times and the Inevitable Decline
Expression through Cards: Making Memories out of Life's Important Moments and Social Occasions
A Psychographic Profile of Greeting Card Customer Groups
Global Market Outlook
Overpowering Alternatives Hinder Global Volume and Value Sales
Developing Countries to Witness Positive Growth Amidst Global Decline
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Growth Drivers (On a Scale of 1-10)
Favorable Demographics Augur Well for Greeting Cards Market
Globalization Trend Generates Market Growth Opportunities
2. COMPETITION
Greeting Cards Marketplace: Competition Continues to Intensify
Hallmark & American Greetings: A Competitive Comparison
Who Wields the Leadership Scepter?
What Makes Hallmark a Hallmark in the Cards Arena?
Hallmark Seeks Help from Technology for Supply Chain Efficiency
American Greetings' Recipe for Online Success
Hallmark & American Greetings: Insights into Ploys & Strategies Adopted
Market Leaders Embrace the E-Card Business Model
The Tussle in the E-Greeting Arena
Consolidation Rife in the Greeting Cards Market
Key Factors Determining Market Success Summarized
Low Entry Barriers Make Industry Attractive for Newcomers
Companies Fight to Remain Relevant Amidst Shifting Demographics
Card Manufacturers Use Technology to Appeal to Customers
Licensing Agreements: Building Blocks for Improved Sales Turnover
Increasing Raw Material Costs Add to Manufacturers Woes
Retail Landscape for Greeting Cards
Online Greeting Card Sales: The Most Lucrative Retail Segment
Innovative Retailing Strategies: Order of the Day
Supermarkets: A Niche Channel for Greeting Cards
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Surging Popularity of Digital Cards Continue to Negatively Impact Sales of Traditional Greeting Cards
Smartphones: The Most Preferred Mobile Vehicle for Sending Digital Greeting Cards
American Greetings' Bluemountain.com Launches iPad App for Personalized Greetings
Hallmark Too Makes the Inevitable Shift to Digital
Internet as a Medium to Celebrate & Socialize: A Boon to E- Greeting Cards
Traditional Greeting Cards versus Electronic Greeting Cards
E-greeting Cards Adopt Subscription based Business Model
Millennials: The Most Lucrative Consumer Cluster and the New Marketing Target
Noteworthy Technology and Design Trends: Towards Reviving Consumer Interest
Technology for Personalized Music Greeting Cards
Novel Online-Subscription Service for Greeting Cards
Unique Service for Personalized Cards
Sound Cards
Blank' is the New Design Trend
Handmade Cards
Anti-Valentine Cards
Hilarious Greeting Cards
Customized Greeting Cards Grow in Popularity
Personalized Cards and Gifts: Focus of Innovation at Hallmark
Custom-Printing Emerge as a Lucrative Business
Interactive Greeting Cards Generate Significant Buzz
Mobile Phone Apps for Creating Physical Greeting Cards: A Growing Trend
Greeting Cards Turn Eco-friendly
Boxed Card Sets: A Novel Strategy to Revive Market Growth
Sales of Luxury Cards on the Rise
Rising Demand for Cards for the Blind
New Occasions and New Themes: A Growing Niche
Workplace Greetings Attain Commonplace Stature
Sympathy Cards Help Sail Through Difficult Times
Corporate Greeting Cards: An Ideal Marketing & Advertising Tool
Demographic Trends Play an Important Role in Market Dynamics
4. OCCASIONS, CELEBRATIONS & HOLIDAYS: A MACRO PERSPECTIVE
Valentine's Day Cards: Evolutionary Scan from 1920s to Date
Facts about Valentine's Day Cards
Trends
Father's Day & Mother's Day: A Tribute to Parenthood
Father's Day
Trends
Mother's Day
Trends
Halloweens Day: A Spooky Homage to Immortality
Christmas/New Year: There's Money in Festivities
Christmas
New Year's Eve/Day
Chinese New Year
Easter, Three Kings Day & Thanksgiving Day: Milking Cash from Religious Events
Easter
Three Kings Day
Thanksgiving
Passover
Weddings: A Season for Cash Registers to Chime with the Wedding Bells
Anniversaries: Celebrating Milestones in Camaraderie
Birthdays: The World's Best-Loved Reason to Celebrate
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Greeting Cards: Definition
Types of Greeting Cards
Standard Greeting Cards
Photo Greeting Cards
Musical Greeting Cards
Electronic Greeting Cards
Postcards
Corporate Greeting Cards
New Styles
Disposable Feature
Additional Features
Prospects
C.A.R.D System: Endorsing the Tradition of Offering Business Cards
Advantages of the C.A.R.D. System
Applications of the C.A.R.D. System
Kids' Greeting Cards
UNICEF Greeting Cards
History of Greeting Cards: A Peek into Its Intriguing Origin
Popular Christmas Cards: Trick Cards
Types of Trick Cards
Legendary Artists: Documenting Creativity through the Ages
John Calcott Horsley (1817-1903)
Louis Prang (1824 -1909): Father of the American Christmas Card
Esther Allen Howland (1828-1904): An Emblematic Trendsetter Ensconced in Time
George C. Whitney (1842-1915): Renowned for Valentine Verses
Kate Greenaway (1846-1901): Pioneering Card Designer of the Victorian Era
Ellen H. Clapsaddle (1865-1934): A Great Artist
Joyce C. Hall (1891-1982): Creator of Famous Hallmark Company
George Burkhardt: Propagator of Noble Causes
6. PRODUCT LAUNCHES
American Greetings Launches New Birthday Collection
Hallmark Launches VR Greeting Cards
American Greetings Launches New Collection of Mother's Day Cards
American Greetings Unveils New Birthday Card Collections
American Greetings Introduces New Valentine's Day Card Collections
American Greetings Launches New Card Collection for Valentine's Day
American Greetings Introduces Christmas Cards Collections
American Greetings Launches New Fun Card Collection
American Greetings Unveils New Lively Birthday Cards Collection
Avanti Press Launches New Greeting Cards Collection
American Greetings Unveils P.S. Hello Cards Collection
Compatible Cards Introduces New Wedding Cards Collection (UK)
Avanti Introduces New Fun Greeting Cards
American Greetings Launches New Mother's Day Cards
American Greetings Launches Digital and Paper Greeting Cards for Passover
American Greetings Introduces New Line of Birthday Greeting Cards
Avanti Press Unveils New Greeting Cards
American Greetings Launches Greeting Cards with Cartoon Characters
American Greetings Launches Embellished Valentine's Day Cards
American Greetings Launches Blow Me a Kiss Valentine's Day Cards
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Hallmark Collaborates with Funny Or Die
International Greetings to Change Corporate Name to IG Design Group
8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 123 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 130)
- The United States (71)
- Canada (6)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (41)
- - France (2)
- - Germany (3)
- - The United Kingdom (25)
- - Italy (3)
- - Spain (1)
- - Rest of Europe (7)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (9)
- Africa (2)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j33n3q/greeting_cards
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716