Greeting Cards Market 2016-2024 - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Surging Popularity of Digital Cards Continue to Negatively Impact Sales of Traditional Greeting Cards

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Greeting Cards in Units and US$ by the following Occasions:



Seasonal Cards (Christmas/New Year, Valentine's Day , & Other Seasonal Cards)

, & Other Seasonal Cards) Everyday Cards (Birthday, Anniversary, & Other Everyday Cards).

The US and Canadian markets are analyzed by the following Segments:



Seasonal Cards (Christmas/New Year, Valentine's Day , Mothers Day , Easter, Fathers Day, & Other Seasonal Cards)

, , Easter, Fathers Day, & Other Seasonal Cards) Everyday Cards (Birthday, Anniversary, Get Well, Friendship, Sympathy, & Other Everyday Cards).



The report profiles 123 companies including many key and niche players such as:



American Greetings Corporation ( USA )

) Card Connection (UK)

Carlton Cards Ltd. ( Canada )

) Papyrus ( USA )

) John Sands ( Australia & New Zealand )

( & ) Archies Limited ( India )

) Avanti Press Inc. ( USA )

) Budget Greeting Cards Ltd. (UK)

Child Rights and You ( India )

) Current Inc. ( USA )

) Galison (A McEvoy Group Company) ( USA )

) Party City Holdco Inc. ( USA )

) Hallmark Cards, Inc. ( USA )

) IG Design Group Plc (UK)

Simon Elvin Ltd. (UK)

UNICEF ( USA )

) Crane & Co. (USA)

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Greeting Cards: Greeting Challenging Times and the Inevitable Decline

Expression through Cards: Making Memories out of Life's Important Moments and Social Occasions

A Psychographic Profile of Greeting Card Customer Groups

Global Market Outlook

Overpowering Alternatives Hinder Global Volume and Value Sales

Developing Countries to Witness Positive Growth Amidst Global Decline

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Growth Drivers (On a Scale of 1-10)

Favorable Demographics Augur Well for Greeting Cards Market

Globalization Trend Generates Market Growth Opportunities



2. COMPETITION

Greeting Cards Marketplace: Competition Continues to Intensify

Hallmark & American Greetings: A Competitive Comparison

Who Wields the Leadership Scepter?

What Makes Hallmark a Hallmark in the Cards Arena?

Hallmark Seeks Help from Technology for Supply Chain Efficiency

American Greetings' Recipe for Online Success

Hallmark & American Greetings: Insights into Ploys & Strategies Adopted

Market Leaders Embrace the E-Card Business Model

The Tussle in the E-Greeting Arena

Consolidation Rife in the Greeting Cards Market

Key Factors Determining Market Success Summarized

Low Entry Barriers Make Industry Attractive for Newcomers

Companies Fight to Remain Relevant Amidst Shifting Demographics

Card Manufacturers Use Technology to Appeal to Customers

Licensing Agreements: Building Blocks for Improved Sales Turnover

Increasing Raw Material Costs Add to Manufacturers Woes

Retail Landscape for Greeting Cards

Online Greeting Card Sales: The Most Lucrative Retail Segment

Innovative Retailing Strategies: Order of the Day

Supermarkets: A Niche Channel for Greeting Cards



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Surging Popularity of Digital Cards Continue to Negatively Impact Sales of Traditional Greeting Cards

Smartphones: The Most Preferred Mobile Vehicle for Sending Digital Greeting Cards

American Greetings' Bluemountain.com Launches iPad App for Personalized Greetings

Hallmark Too Makes the Inevitable Shift to Digital

Internet as a Medium to Celebrate & Socialize: A Boon to E- Greeting Cards

Traditional Greeting Cards versus Electronic Greeting Cards

E-greeting Cards Adopt Subscription based Business Model

Millennials: The Most Lucrative Consumer Cluster and the New Marketing Target

Noteworthy Technology and Design Trends: Towards Reviving Consumer Interest

Technology for Personalized Music Greeting Cards

Novel Online-Subscription Service for Greeting Cards

Unique Service for Personalized Cards

Sound Cards

Blank' is the New Design Trend

Handmade Cards

Anti-Valentine Cards

Hilarious Greeting Cards

Customized Greeting Cards Grow in Popularity

Personalized Cards and Gifts: Focus of Innovation at Hallmark

Custom-Printing Emerge as a Lucrative Business

Interactive Greeting Cards Generate Significant Buzz

Mobile Phone Apps for Creating Physical Greeting Cards: A Growing Trend

Greeting Cards Turn Eco-friendly

Boxed Card Sets: A Novel Strategy to Revive Market Growth

Sales of Luxury Cards on the Rise

Rising Demand for Cards for the Blind

New Occasions and New Themes: A Growing Niche

Workplace Greetings Attain Commonplace Stature

Sympathy Cards Help Sail Through Difficult Times

Corporate Greeting Cards: An Ideal Marketing & Advertising Tool

Demographic Trends Play an Important Role in Market Dynamics



4. OCCASIONS, CELEBRATIONS & HOLIDAYS: A MACRO PERSPECTIVE

Valentine's Day Cards: Evolutionary Scan from 1920s to Date

Facts about Valentine's Day Cards

Trends

Father's Day & Mother's Day: A Tribute to Parenthood

Father's Day

Trends

Mother's Day

Trends

Halloweens Day: A Spooky Homage to Immortality

Christmas/New Year: There's Money in Festivities

Christmas

New Year's Eve/Day

Chinese New Year

Easter, Three Kings Day & Thanksgiving Day: Milking Cash from Religious Events

Easter

Three Kings Day

Thanksgiving

Passover

Weddings: A Season for Cash Registers to Chime with the Wedding Bells

Anniversaries: Celebrating Milestones in Camaraderie

Birthdays: The World's Best-Loved Reason to Celebrate



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Greeting Cards: Definition

Types of Greeting Cards

Standard Greeting Cards

Photo Greeting Cards

Musical Greeting Cards

Electronic Greeting Cards

Postcards

Corporate Greeting Cards

New Styles

Disposable Feature

Additional Features

Prospects

C.A.R.D System: Endorsing the Tradition of Offering Business Cards

Advantages of the C.A.R.D. System

Applications of the C.A.R.D. System

Kids' Greeting Cards

UNICEF Greeting Cards

History of Greeting Cards: A Peek into Its Intriguing Origin

Popular Christmas Cards: Trick Cards

Types of Trick Cards

Legendary Artists: Documenting Creativity through the Ages

John Calcott Horsley (1817-1903)

Louis Prang (1824 -1909): Father of the American Christmas Card

Esther Allen Howland (1828-1904): An Emblematic Trendsetter Ensconced in Time

George C. Whitney (1842-1915): Renowned for Valentine Verses

Kate Greenaway (1846-1901): Pioneering Card Designer of the Victorian Era

Ellen H. Clapsaddle (1865-1934): A Great Artist

Joyce C. Hall (1891-1982): Creator of Famous Hallmark Company

George Burkhardt: Propagator of Noble Causes



6. PRODUCT LAUNCHES

American Greetings Launches New Birthday Collection

Hallmark Launches VR Greeting Cards

American Greetings Launches New Collection of Mother's Day Cards

American Greetings Unveils New Birthday Card Collections

American Greetings Introduces New Valentine's Day Card Collections

American Greetings Launches New Card Collection for Valentine's Day

American Greetings Introduces Christmas Cards Collections

American Greetings Launches New Fun Card Collection

American Greetings Unveils New Lively Birthday Cards Collection

Avanti Press Launches New Greeting Cards Collection

American Greetings Unveils P.S. Hello Cards Collection

Compatible Cards Introduces New Wedding Cards Collection (UK)

Avanti Introduces New Fun Greeting Cards

American Greetings Launches New Mother's Day Cards

American Greetings Launches Digital and Paper Greeting Cards for Passover

American Greetings Introduces New Line of Birthday Greeting Cards

Avanti Press Unveils New Greeting Cards

American Greetings Launches Greeting Cards with Cartoon Characters

American Greetings Launches Embellished Valentine's Day Cards

American Greetings Launches Blow Me a Kiss Valentine's Day Cards



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Hallmark Collaborates with Funny Or Die

International Greetings to Change Corporate Name to IG Design Group



8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 123 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 130)



The United States (71)

(71) Canada (6)

(6) Japan (1)

(1) Europe (41)

(41) - France (2)

(2) - Germany (3)

(3) - The United Kingdom (25)

(25) - Italy (3)

(3) - Spain (1)

(1) - Rest of Europe (7)

(7) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (9)

(Excluding Japan) (9) Africa (2)

