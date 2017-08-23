ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/23/17 -- Medovex Corp. (NASDAQ: MDVX) ("Medovex" or the "Company"), the developer of the DenerveX™ System, a new and novel device designed for enduring relief of Facet Joint Syndrome related to back pain, today provided a 30 day post procedure update on one of the first cases using its DenerveX System.

The case was conducted on July 15, 2017 and results were assessed via visual analog scale (VAS) at 30 days post procedure. According to the VAS score, the patient reported a 70% reduction in pain.

Medovex President and COO Patrick Kullmann, stated, "We are clearly very pleased with this 30 day post case assessment for one of the first in human procedures conducted on July 15, 2017. The early results, particularly this case, are in alignment with the longer term 3 year findings as indicated in a research paper published by Dr. Scott Haufe, the inventor of the DenerveX Device, titled 'Endoscopic Facet Debridement for the Treatment of Facet Arthritic Pain -- a novel new technique' published in the International Journal of Medical Science in 2010."

Kullmann added, "We look forward to reporting additional results and securing testimonials as early patients reach post case milestones of 30, 60 and 90 days."

The Company's DenerveX System recently received CE Mark approval and clearance for commercialization in the European countries and offers a unique way to perform a Facet Joint Syndrome treatment.

Facet Joint Syndrome (FJS), also known as spinal osteoarthritis, spinal arthritis, or facet joint osteoarthritis, is a significant health and economic problem in the United States and other countries in the EU and Rest of World affecting millions each year. Current treatment options are generally temporary and there is no proven long-lasting option for FJS.

The DenerveX System is a highly differentiated technology. It denervates and removes capsular tissue from the Facet Joint in one single procedure. Treatment results from the combined effect of a deburring or polishing action and RF ablation treatment on the Facet Joint. Using this new technique, the slowly rotating burr removes the targeted facet joint synovial membrane and joint surface while the heat ablation destroys tissue and denudes any residual nervous and synovial membrane overlying the joint, removing the end point sensory tissue of the joint.

The DenerveX System consists of the DenerveX Kit which contains the DenerveX Device, a single use medical device and the DenerveX Pro-40 Power Generator. DenerveX system is not yet FDA cleared.

About Medovex

Medovex was formed to acquire and develop a diversified portfolio of potentially ground breaking medical technology products. Criteria for selection include those products with potential for significant improvement in the quality of patient care combined with cost effectiveness. The Company's first pipeline product, the DenerveX device, is intended to provide long lasting relief from pain associated with facet joint syndrome at significantly less cost than currently available options. To learn more about Medovex Corp., visit www.medovex.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), not limited to Risk Factors relating to its patent business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

