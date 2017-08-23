CHARLESTON, SC--(Marketwired - August 23, 2017) - weatherXchange ® , a platform which helps companies access index-based weather risk protection and which provides post-trade valuation and settlement services, is pleased to announce its cooperation with CelsiusPro. CelsiusPro will join weatherXchange as a Protection Seller (MGA) equipped to respond to price requests received via the weatherXchange Platform.

David Whitehead, Co-CEO, said, "We are pleased to have CelsiusPro join the weatherXchange Platform. The addition of CelsiusPro to the platform further expands the choices that hedgers and broker-advisors have when considering weather risk protection. The addition provides further choice to companies seeking smaller hedges as CelsiusPro's business model is focused on this market segment. We view this as another step forward in creating a platform that is accessible to all type of hedgers thus establishing weatherXchange as the hub of weather market activity."

Jonathan Barratt, CEO of CelsiusPro, commented, "It's good to team up with weatherXchange, we feel given our technology, software and experience that we can add value to the exchange, product supply side and help to promote more participation by hedgers in the broader weather market. Our ability to service price requests at the lower end of the premium market opens the door for many smaller clients looking to hedge weather related risks."

About weatherXchange

weatherXchange Limited is part of the Speedwell Weather group of companies which have been involved in the index-based weather risk market since its earliest days in 1999. weatherXchange is an independent platform which provides free access to thousands of quality weather data sets worldwide and a user-friendly tool to simplify the design of weather protection contracts. weatherXchange links Hedgers, Broker-Advisors and Protection Sellers thereby helping businesses with weather risk to more easily access weather risk protection. The weatherXchange Platform also offers post-transaction services necessary to settle a transaction and to monitor the performance of a hedge.

For further information on weatherXchange please visit www.weatherXchange.com or contact: ClientOnBoarding@weatherXchange.com.

If your firm is experienced in the weather risk mitigation sector and is interested in working with weatherXchange as a Broker-Advisor please contact NewPartners@weatherXchange.com

weatherXchange Limited is registered in England number 3790989 and authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Its registered address is Mardall House, 9-11 Vaughan Road, Harpenden, Hertfordshire AL5 4HU.

About CelsiusPro

CelsiusPro was established in 2008 to meet the growing needs of corporations looking to hedge their income and balances sheets against the effects of adverse weather.

Our Management Team are specialists in parametric weather cover and bring relevant "know how" to any discussion on climate change and how adverse weather effects incomes and balance sheets. The length and breadth of our experiences suggest that we are industry "go to" persons that corporations, NGOs and governments look to for advice.

Testimony to this lies in the industry achievement awards we have so far received: 2008 Swiss Insurance Award for Innovation; in 2014 the ANZIIF Innovation Award and in 2017 have been nominated as a Finalist for Innovation from ANZIIF.

CelsiusPro is based in Zurich, Switzerland and in Sydney, Australia.

David Whitehead

Co-CEO

weatherXchange

418 King St, Floor 2, Charleston, SC 29403, USA

T: +1 (843) 737-4843

E: david.whitehead@weatherXchange.com

Web: www.weatherXchange.com