INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of DryShips Inc. of Commencement of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 12, 2017 - DRYS

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2017 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of DryShips Inc. ("DryShips") (NASDAQ: DRYS) between June 8, 2016 and July 12, 2017 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information, go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sba/dryships-inc?wire=1, or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Defendants engaged in a systemic stock-manipulation scheme to artificially inflate DryShips' share price; (ii) DryShips' transactions with Kalani Investments Ltd. were an illegal capital-raising scheme, due in part to Kalani's failure to register as an underwriter with the SEC; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, DryShips' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On July 13, 2017, The Wall Street Journal published an article describing how DryShips' influxes of cash resulting from these transactions stoked investor interest in the Company, allowing it to issue further shares, which it then continued to sell to Kalani. Then, to counter share-value dilution, DryShips executed a series of reverse stock splits. The article suggests that, because Kalani purchased DryShips stock with the intention of reselling, the transactions between DryShips and Kalani constituted "pseudo-underwriting."

If you suffered a loss in DryShips, you have until September 12, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

