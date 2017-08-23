A-1 Auto Transport, Inc.: A-1 Auto Transport is Now Accepting Essay Submissions as Part of Its Annual Scholarship Program

To Apply for the Scholarship, Applicants Must Write and Submit an Essay on a Topic that is Related to the Auto Transportation Industry

APTOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2017 / The founders of A-1 Auto Transport, one of the largest auto-shipping companies based in the United States, are pleased to announce that they are now accepting essay submissions from students who are applying for the company's annual scholarship program.

As a spokesperson noted, applicants who would like to apply for the scholarship should write and submit an essay/article that is at least 1,000 words long, and is not posted anywhere else on the internet, about a topic related to the company's website.

For example, typical topics could be anything related to auto transportation services, enclosed car shipping, shipping cars overseas, moving internationally and more.

In order to apply for the scholarship, students must email their email/article to scholarships@a1autotransport.com along with their full name, contact information, and school they will be attending. Any current part-time or full-time student who attends an accredited college or university and who has a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher may apply; there is no age limit, and the last date to apply is March 10, 2018.

"Essays/articles shall be posted on our website with content attributed to the author and linked from this page, to be voted on by the public. The essays with the most votes will win the scholarship," the company spokesperson noted, adding that once applicants have submitted their essay, they are welcome to share the link to their story with their friends and family on social media.

Even though A-1 Auto Transport has just recently begun to accept the submitted essays, they have already received a number of entries from students who hope to win one of the three scholarships. Titles include "How a Traffic Jam Changed my Life," "Flying Cars." and "Transporting and Shipping a Vintage or Classic Car."

About A-1 Auto Transport:

A-1 Auto Transport, Inc. is one of the largest U.S.-based worldwide auto shippers in the industry. They have offices and storage facilities located in major cities and metro areas throughout the U.S and overseas, as well as a staff of experienced shipping professionals to make sure their customers get the services they need at a price that they will love. A-1 Auto Transport can handle shipping cars, trucks, motorcycles, boats, freight and more nationwide or internationally overseas.

A-1 Auto Transport

9032 Soquel Drive, #200

Aptos, CA 95003

Contact:

Joe Webster

scholarships@a1autotransport.com

831-778-4529

