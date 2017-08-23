Rugged Electronics Market: Growth of Defense Sector Likely to Fuel Demand for Rugged Electronics, TMR Finds

ALBANY, New York, August 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to Transparency Market Research, the global rugged electronics market is likely to present lucrative profit avenues for a number of major global players in the coming years due to the growing adoption of rugged electronics in a number of application sectors. Key players in the rugged electronics market include Siemens AG, Systel, Inc., Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Comark Corporation, Mountain Secure Systems, Core Systems, Crystal Group Inc., Curtiss Wright Controls Electronic Systems, Inc. , General Dynamics Corporation, General Micro Systems, Kontron AG, Leonardo DRS, NCS Technologies, Inc., Rave Computer, Schneider Electric SE, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL), Trenton Systems Inc., Westek Technology Ltd., XES (Extreme Engineering Solutions), Inc., and ZMicro, Inc.

The global rugged electronics market was valued at close to US$9.4 bn in 2017 and is expected to rise to US$17.46 bn by 2025, exhibiting a solid CAGR of 8.1% therein.

Regionally, North America is the leading contributor to the global rugged electronics market and is likely to remain the dominant force in the market in the coming years. Beyond the rapid growth of the North America market, Asia Pacific provides significant opportunities for players in the rugged electronics market and could emerge as a leading regional contributor to the global rugged electronics market in the coming years on the back of rising demand from developing countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

Rising Adoption in Defense Sector Crucial for Rugged Electronics Market

One of the prime drivers for the global rugged electronics market is the rising use of rugged electronics in military applications. In modern warfare, communication has taken on a vital role due to the availability of computer guided weaponry and the rising use of electronics in various combat systems. This has provided the global rugged electronics market with a steady sales outlet, as the defense sector requires equipment that can function at optimum conditions even at the height of battle. The growing expenditure by various countries on making their defense sector smarter rather than the biggest and most voluminous is thus likely to be a key factor in the steady growth of the global rugged electronics market in the coming years.

The power industry could also play an important role in the development of the global rugged electronics market in the coming years. The rising demand for smart grid initiatives has driven investment in the power sector, leading to the adoption of technological advances such as rugged electronics. As the power sector of the future is being oriented towards working almost entirely without human supervision, the rugged electronics sector could become a key part of the transformation.

Low Demand from Individual Users Remains Problematic for Rugged Electronics Market

Despite the growing adoption of the rugged electronics sector in a number of industries, the sector continues to miss out on individual electronics customers: One of the most financially relevant consumer demographics in modern times. While the utility provided by rugged electronics remains undoubted, the high cost of the technology still needs to be compensated by high order volume, as it doesn't present notable benefits to the average urban user. While some aspects of rugged electronics technology are likely to be incorporated in the global consumer goods and electronics sectors in the coming years, the rugged electronics industry is likely to suffer from the lack of sweeping adoption in consumer electronics.

