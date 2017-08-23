Healthcare Fabrics Market Worth 12.90 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, August 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research "Healthcare Fabrics Marketby Raw Material (Polypropylene, Cotton, Polyester, Viscose, Polyamide), Fabric Type (Non-woven, Woven, Knitted), Application (Hygiene, Dressing, Clothing, Curtains, Blanket & Bedding, Upholstery), Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is estimated at USD 9.48 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 12.90 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2017 and 2022.

Rising consumer awareness regarding hygiene products along with the improved quality of healthcare fabrics is expected to drive the growth of the healthcare fabrics market during the forecast period.

Among raw materials, the polyester segment of the healthcare fabrics market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This high-growth of the polyester segment can be attributed to its high performance at lower cost, as fabrics made out of polyester are strong and have high tensile strength. They are highly durable, chemical resistant, wrinkle-resistant, abrasion-resistant, and offer structural stability. Thus, the demand for polyester is expected increase during the forecast period.

Amongst fabric type, the non-woven segment of the healthcare fabrics market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Non-woven fabrics are used in various hygiene products ranging from baby diapers, to adult incontinence products. Non-woven fabrics are used as an alternative to traditional textiles due to their excellent absorption properties, softness, smoothness, strength, comfort and fit, stretchability, and cost effectiveness. These have various advantages over woven and knitted fabrics and hence this segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Among applications, the hygiene products segment in the healthcare fabrics market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The demand for healthcare fabrics in hygiene products is mainly driven by the increase in consumption of sanitary napkins and baby diapers in the emerging countries of the Asia Pacific. Moreover, rising awareness and growing disposable incomes coupled with the rising numbers in the new born and menstruating population is expected to fuel the growth of the healthcare fabrics market in hygiene products.

The Asia Pacific healthcare fabrics market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022

The Asia Pacific healthcare fabrics market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increase in disposable incomes of middle-class populations in the Asia Pacific region makes it an attractive market for manufacturers of healthcare fabrics. The demand for healthcare fabrics is high in the region owing to improving standards of living, increased focus towards the use of personal hygiene products and growing populations.

Currently, the healthcare fabrics market is led by various market players, such as Designtex (US), Maharam Fabrics Corporation (US), Knoll, Inc. (US), Brentani Inc. (US), Arc-Com (US), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), Paramount Tech Fab Industries (India), Advanced Fabrics (SAAF) (Saudi Arabia), Avgol Industries 1953 Ltd. (Israel), and Architex International (US), among others.

