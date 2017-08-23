EQUITY ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Tahoe Resources Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 5, 2017 (TAHO)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2017 / The Klein Law Firm notifies shareholders that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Tahoe Resources Inc. (NYSE: TAHO) who purchased shares between April 3, 2013 and July 5, 2017. The action, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tahoe's exploitation license of the Escobal mine assets was in violation of the indigenous people's rights to be consulted; (2) Tahoe was not in compliance with governmental law and regulations; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Tahoe's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders have until September 5, 2017 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-sbm/tahoe-resources?wire=1.

Joseph Klein, Esq. is an experienced attorney and has also practiced as a Certified Public Accountant. Mr. Klein represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com



SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm