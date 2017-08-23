Instant Data Centers Names Gavin Miller as its New Owner

Miller Brings a Wealth of Experience to his New Role at Instant Data Centers

TEMPE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2017 / Instant Data Centers (IDC) is pleased to announce that they have a new owner. Gavin Miller recently took the helm as the company's new CEO. In addition to Miller's new position, Laura Dailey was named COO and Russ Dailey will be the company's new CTO.

To learn more about the leadership team at IDC, please check out https://www.instantdatacenters.com/about/team/.

Prior to his role as CEO at IDC, Miller held several executive positions with the technology solutions division of Avnet Inc., a global distributor of information technology and electronic components solutions.

Miller started his career at Avnet as vice president and general manager for its Canadian operations, where he successfully led the organization to record growth and sales. Most recently Miller was responsible for Marketing and Strategy for the America's division. His career highlights at Avnet included: doubling the Canadian business, creating and leading the Technology Infrastructure Solutions division, turning around the Technology Solutions Embedded Solutions business and launching Avnet Government Solutions, to name a few.

"I am excited to be leading this innovative organization. The market for modular data centers is seeing high growth and we have a proven product that helps our customers deploy edge computing, IoT and Industrial IoT strategies," Miller noted.

"We have taken what used to be a construction event when someone needed an additional data center facility and turned it to a shipping and receiving event," Dailey added. "We allow you to put your computing power virtually anywhere there is power."

As a company spokesperson noted, IDC is extremely excited about the new ownership, the leadership it brings to the equation along with the capital to push IDC's already created designs and patents into new realms and the ability to reach new milestones.

"Gavin Miller's leadership will bring IDC much closer to its goals, must faster," the spokesperson noted, adding that Miller brings strong alliances and proven success.

"Keep your eye on IDC's website for more detail and more announcements. IDC's 'Instant News' section keeps Edge Infrastructure, MDC papers in an aggregate fashion as well as news about what IDC is doing internally and around the world."

To watch a short YouTube video about IDC's patented technology, please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=33PBtmUUBUY.

About Instant Data Centers:

As edge data demands grow and computing power increases, data center infrastructure will have to become more portable and easily deployable. Instant Data Centers designs and manufactures micro modular data centers. Its patented designs and ruggedized approach is enabling edge computing for customers around the globe. Contact Instant Data Centers for all edge infrastructure needs. Learn more at https://www.instantdatacenters.com.

Instant Data Centers

510 S. 52nd St., Suite 103

Tempe, AZ 85281

Contact:

Laura Dailey

Laura@InstantDataCenters.com

(480) 462-0599

SOURCE: Instant Data Centers