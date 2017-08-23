

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The huge gender pay gap between Hollywood's highest-paid actors and actresses has been laid bare in new estimates of their pay packets by Forbes.



The world's 10 best-paid actors earned a total of $488.5 million in the past year, almost three times more than $172.5 million their female counterparts in the movie industry received, according to The World's Highest-Paid Actors 2017 list published Tuesday.



There is a proportionate pay difference between male-female toppers when compared individually.



Transformers star Mark Wahlberg is Hollywood's highest-paid male actor, earning $68 million pretax in Forbes' 12 month scoring period between June 2016 and June 2017.



La La Land's Emma Stone tops the female list with $26 million, which is less than half the remuneration her male counterpart pocketed.



A dozen other actors in the top-earners' list are in a position better than the best-paid woman.



Emma Stone is one of very few actresses who are outspoken against gender pay gap in Hollywood films.



While only three actresses made more than $20 million in 12 months, 16 actors came under the mark.



Wahlberg, the rapper-turned-actor who was paid soaring fees for movies such as Transformers: The Last Knight and the forthcoming Daddy's Home 2, pushed last year's top-ranked Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson ($65 million) to second position.



Vin Diesel ($54.5 million), Adam Sandler ($50.5 million), and Jackie Chan ($49 million) round out the top five.



A quarter of this year's list hail from outside the U.S., including three stars from Bollywood - Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.



According to a 2016 study, lack of superhero roles and less female characters over the age of 40 are reasons for the pay disparity.



Forbes said it compiled earnings estimates based on data from Nielsen, ComScore, Box Office Mojo and IMDB, as well as interviews with industry insiders.



