Xehar: International Body Positive Mentor, Arabella S. Ruby, Launches New Fashion Collection Under the Xehar Brand, Arabella by Xehar

Xehar's successful ambassador marketing campaign continues to drive online sales while spreading body positive messages among millennials around the world

PLAYA VISTA, Calif., Aug. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Xehar launches their newest collection Arabella by Xehar (http://www.xehar.com/arabellabyxehar), an edgy and contemporary plus size fashion (http://xeharcurvy.com/) line targeting progressive millennials. High demand for Xehar's custom clothing lines can be seen by the recent collection Laura by Xehar (http://www.xehar.com/laurabyxehar), which sold out in a record 10 days. Xehar has developed a proven method in creating collections inspired by Body Positive Mentors who have a significant social media following.

A photo is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/10d6e5d8-c740-4c41-aa56-2255e6f70ad9 (http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/10d6e5d8-c740-4c41-aa56-2255e6f70ad9)

"Customers appreciate authenticity, and we are seeing great results by sharing our products through our Body Positive Mentors," says Hadari Oshri (http://www.xehar.com/press-kit), CEO and founder of Xehar. "We are actively searching for more Body Positive Mentors (https://finance.yahoo.com/news/xehar-launches-fashion-collection-body-100000964.html) like Arabella, who are passionate about spreading our aconfidentyou mission."

In conjunction with the launch, Arabella and Laura are being flown by Xehar to meet with their fans in Los Angeles, where they will be showcasing their custom collections. Xehar is built on the belief that fashion empowers women of all shapes, sizes and backgrounds. To further spread their feel-good fashion, the company is launching their new XeharApp (https://finance.yahoo.com/news/xehar-announces-development-app-solve-100000396.html) in January of 2018, to help deliver body positive, fashionable outfits at affordable prices.

"There are a lot of things on TV, social media and magazines that pressure us to become someone else and not true to our own happiness," says Arabella S. Ruby, Xehar Body Positive Mentor. "To me, body positive means actually taking time to look in the mirror and smile at what you see."

With Body Positive Mentors from the USA, United Kingdom, Hungary, Canada and Italy, Xehar continues their worldwide search. To learn more or apply visit www.xehar.com/community (http://xehar.com/community/)

About Xehar: Xehar is a fashion-tech company that was founded with a rebellious spirit and a lofty objective: To offer chic clothes at revolutionary prices, using technology and their mobile application to make buying decisions easier, all while building confidence in women through inspiring fashion. Xehar has two main divisions, an online store called the Xehar Marketplace and a mobile application called Xehar App (http://www.xeharapp.com/). Learn more at Xehar.com (http://xehar.com/)

The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com (http://www.newscom.com/), and via AP PhotoExpress.

Xehar, Inc.

investorrelations@xehar.com (mailto:investorrelations@xehar.com)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Xehar via Globenewswire

