Cargotec Corporation: Kalmar to deliver a large fleet of container handling machines to DP World Australia

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 23 AUGUST 2017 AT 2 PM (EEST)

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, continues its long-term cooperation with DP World Australia, the country's largest stevedore, with orders of 38 new machines for its new logistics arm, DP World Logistics Australia. The orders include 7 Kalmar reachstackers, 11 loaded and 20 empty container handlers. 22 units have successfully been delivered to DP World Logistics Australia's Botany Intermodal terminal with the remaining equipment to be delivered by September 2017. The order was booked into Cargotec's 2017 first quarter intake.

The new machines add to DP World Australia's existing fleet of Kalmar rubber-tyred gantry cranes (RTGs), straddle carriers and terminal tractors and will serve operations in Sydney, Melbourne, Fremantle and DP World Australia's semi-automated terminal in Brisbane.

Kalmar reachstackers will be equipped with Kalmar K-Motion transmission technology, which secures uptime and productivity while reducing fuel consumption and emissions. Four units will also include overheight legs. All the Kalmar machines will be powered by Volvo IV Final engines to meet emissions standards and will feature the Kalmar SmartFleet system for performance-boosting remote monitoring and reporting.

Ron French, National Engineering Manager at DP World Australia: "Kalmar won a competitive tender to renew, and increase, our fleet of machines in all our facilities around Australia. Our existing relationship gave us leverage to secure the best outcome for DP World Australia with respect to pricing, service and ongoing support. The K-Motion option was very attractive due to lower fuel consumption and environmental impact."

Michael Wahab, Director Mobile Equipment at Kalmar: "We are happy to continue to serve DP World Logistics Australia with reliable and efficient equipment tailored to their needs. The units are also equipped with environmentally conscious technology, including innovative K-Motion technology to significantly lessen fuel usage and reduce emissions by up to 40%."

Further information for the press:

Michael Wahab, Director, Mobile Equipment, Kalmar Australia, tel. +61 405 349 440

Maija Eklof, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com (mailto:maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com)

Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move. www.kalmarglobal.com (http://www.kalmarglobal.com/)

Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2016 totalled approximately EUR 3.5 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com (http://www.cargotec.com/)





Image_2 (http://hugin.info/135578/R/2128738/812988.jpg)

Image_1 (http://hugin.info/135578/R/2128738/812987.jpg)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Cargotec Corporation via Globenewswire

