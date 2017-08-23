LeoVegas AB: Announcement from LeoVegas's extra general meeting, 23 August 2017

The extra general meeting ("EGM") of LeoVegas AB (publ) ("LeoVegas" or the "Company") was held today on 23 August 2017 and the following resolutions were passed.

Resolution regarding incentive program for employees

The EGM resolved unanimously, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal to issue a maximum of 1,000,000 warrants, with deviation from the shareholders preferential rights, which may result in a maximum increase in the Company's share capital of EUR 12,000.000022. The warrants shall entitle to subscription of new shares in the Company. The incentive program replaces the program resolved on by the annual general meeting held on 17 May 2017 in which all issued warrants have been cancelled in accordance with the board of directors resolution on 23 July 2017 which was registered with the Swedish Companies registration Office on 26 July 2017.

The warrants shall be subscribed for by Gears of Leo AB (the "Subsidiary"), with the right and obligation, on one or several occasions, to transfer the warrants to senior executives, other employees and key persons, who are or will become employed by the Company or within the group, at a price that is not less than the fair market value of the warrant according to the Black & Scholes valuation model and otherwise on the same terms as in the issuance.

For further details regarding the resolution refer to the complete proposal available at the Company's website, http://www.leovegasgroup.com/ (http://www.leovegasgroup.com/).

For further information, please contact:

Gustaf Hagman, Group CEO and co-founder: +46 70-880 55 22, gustaf.hagman@leovegas.com (mailto:gustaf.hagman@leovegas.com)

Viktor Fritzén, Group CFO: +46 73-612 26 67, viktor.fritzen@leovegas.com (mailto:viktor.fritzen@leovegas.com)

Philip Doftvik, Head of Investor Relations: +46 73 512 07 20, philip.doftvik@leovegas.com (mailto:philip.doftvik@leovegas.com)

About the LeoVegas mobile gaming group

LeoVegas' passion is "Leading the way into the mobile future". The business is distinguished by award-winning innovation and strong growth. LeoVegas' technical development is conducted in Sweden, while operations are based in Malta. The Swedish parent company LeoVegas AB (publ) invests in companies that offer gaming via mobile devices and desktop computers along with companies that develop related technologies. LeoVegas has attracted major international acclaim and has won numerous awards, including "Nordic Operator of the year", "Mobile Marketing Campaign of the year", and "Innovation in Mobile and Tablet of the Year" at the international EGR Awards. LeoVegas bases its development on "Mobile First" and is at the forefront of using state-of-the-art technology in the mobile gaming market. With a foundation in a great gaming experience, long-term customer relationships and establishment of a strong brand, the company has attracted a steadily growing customer base through innovative, effective and data-driven marketing. Since its start, the mobile gaming company LeoVegas has shown strong quarter-on-quarter growth. LeoVegas' shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier. Avanza Bank AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more about LeoVegas, visit www.leovegasgroup.com (http://www.leovegasgroup.com) or www.leovegas.com (http://www.leovegas.com).

