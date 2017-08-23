QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 08/23/17 -- Komet Resources Inc. ("Komet" or "the Company") (TSX VENTURE: KMT) is pleased to announce the end of its drilling program on the Kabaya zone on the Dabia South permit (previously known as Moussala) in Mali. 53 holes of reverse circulation (RC) drilling were completed for a total of 4243 meters and 4233 samples were analyzed in addition to 248 blanks, 249 standards and 249 duplicates.

The Dabia South permit is located in the Senegalo-Malian shear zone which is already host to several important gold deposits such as Fekola (5M ounces) located at only 20 km to the west and Loulo (12M ounces) at 50 km north.

The Kabaya zone is oriented north-south and is traced over a strike length of 500 m, a width of 230 m and a depth of 80 m. Furthermore, with the addition of the last results, the south-west extension is traced over a length of 200 m and a width of 50 m, also with a depth of 80 m.

The gold-rich zone is open in all directions except towards the north where it may be shifted eastwardly according to an apparent pattern on surface which seems to move mineralized sections between 25 and 30 meters to the east progressing to the north.

Following the verification of the analyzed results, of the mineralogy and of the density of material, Komet will prepare a preliminary resource calculation of the near-surface portion of the Kabaya zone and a NI43-101 compliant report.

Map of Simplified geology of the Senegalo-Malian Shear zone and location of the permit are available at the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1264_1.jpg

Summary table of drill hole results (including the previously announced results and the new results):

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- From To Interval Drill # (m) (m) (m) Au g/t ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Km2017rc01 33 44 11 1.65 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl 37 39 2 5.56 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Km2017rc03 48 56 8 2.29 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl 51 53 2 6.74 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Km2017rc06 51 71 19 4.80 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl 53 56 3 12.23 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl 62 69 6 8.24 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl 66 67 1 33.60 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Km2017rc09 27 30 3 2.03 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Km2017rc11 0 17 17 1.71 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Km2017rc12 0 62 62 2.02 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl 25 27 2 9.76 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl 32 35 3 8.19 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl 38 42 4 6.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl 46 51 5 5.96 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl 55 57 2 1.72 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Km2017rc13 26 28 20 1.22 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Km2017rc15 0 27 27 1.33 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl 0 11 11 1.64 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl 15 22 7 1.62 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl 24 25 1 1.76 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Km2017rc16 0 67 67 1.16 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl 0 18 18 2.03 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl 8 9 1 7.67 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl 23 30 7 2.42 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl 39 41 2 1.73 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Km2017rc17 13 18 5 1.90 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Km2017rc20 0 13 12 3.43 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl 0 7 7 5.68 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Km2017rc22 12 15 3 1.35 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Km2017rc25 79 80 1 1.29 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Km2017rc26 0 14 14 1.60 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl 0 1 1 10.70 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Km2017rc32 40 41 1 1.30 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Km2017rc32 48 49 1 1.18 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Km2017rc33 3 5 2 1.35 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Km2017rc35 0 11 11 3.44 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl 0 8 8 4.49 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl 0 3 3 8.26 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Km2017rc39 24 25 1 1.12 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Km2017rc39 41 52 11 1.69 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Km2017rc39 65 74 9 1.14 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Km2017rc41 0 12 12 1.73 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl 0 7 7 2.53 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Km2017rc48 4 19 15 1.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl 15 16 1 3.78 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Km2017rc48 36 39 3 1.03 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Km2017rc48 45 46 1 4.30 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Km2017rc49 72 73 1 2.16 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Km2017rc50 6 20 14 1.28 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl 8 9 1 4.90 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl 14 15 1 4.09 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Km2017rc50 26 27 1 2.90 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Km2017rc50 63 64 1 2.79 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Km2017rc51 2 37 35 2.63 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl 23 34 11 4.83 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

For a full list of results, click here. (http://kometgold.com/en/kabaya-exploration-campaign-2016-2017/)

Permit and drill hole location maps are available at the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1264_2.jpg

Mr. Andre Gagne, president and CEO, stated: "With the quality of those results, the future perspectives of our Dabia South permit are becoming more and more interesting. Consequently, we will accelerate the setup of the next drilling campaign."

Samples were analyzed by fire assay with AA finish on 50 g sample aliquots at the SGS Laboratory in Bamako, Mali. Drilling supervision and sampling at the drill site were performed by qualified technical staff. The QA/QC program and the processing of results were designed by qualified geologists according to NI 43-101 regulation standards and best industry practices. One blank or standard or duplicate sample was inserted for every 20 samples analyzed.

More information about the corporation is available at: http://kometgold.com.

Jacques Marchand, P.Eng. P.Geo., is the Qualified Person who has reviewed this news release and is responsible for the technical information presented herein.

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" as set out within the context of security law. This forward-looking information is subject to many risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Komet's control. The actual results or conclusions may differ considerably from those that have been set out, or intimated, in this forward-looking information. There are many factors which may cause such disparity, especially the instability of metal market prices, the results of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates or in interest rates, poorly estimated resources, environmental risks (stricter regulations), unforeseen geological situations, unfavorable extraction conditions, political risks brought on by mining in developing countries, regulatory and governmental policy changes (laws and policies), failure to obtain the requisite permits and approvals from government bodies, or any other risk relating to mining and development. There is no guarantee that the circumstances anticipated in this forward-looking information will occur, or if they do occur, how they will benefit Komet. The forward-looking information is based on the estimates and opinions of Komet's management at the time of the publication of the information and Komet does not assume any obligation to make public updates or modifications to any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other cause, except if it is required by securities laws.

