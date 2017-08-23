Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2017) - CannTrust Holdings (CSE: TRST) is the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, and trades under the symbol "TRST". Ontario based CannTrust is a licensed producer of medical cannabis under the Health Canada Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulation program.

With more than 40 years of pharmacy and healthcare experience in the medical cannabis industry, the company is a leading provider of pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis.

CannTrust currently operates a 50,000 square foot state-of-the-art hydroponic facility in Vaughan, Ontario.

To satisfy the demand for its products, the company is upgrading a 430,000 square foot cultivation facility in the Niagara region, which, when fully converted, will provide the company with a total of 25,000 kilograms of additional medical cannabis production capacity per year.

The product development teams along with its exclusive, global pharma partner, Apotex Inc., are diligently innovating and developing products that will make it easier for patients to use medical cannabis.

Current products include a variety of cannabis oil drops, dried marijuana and vaporizers.

The company supports ongoing patient education about medical cannabis and has launched a compassionate use program to support patients with financial needs.

Eric Paul, CEO, stated: "Achieving our public listing and trading of our shares is a significant milestone for CannTrust, but it is only a step in our continuous growth trajectory, rather than an end goal. We are thriving based on the trust we have established with our patients and the physician community and could only have achieved our current success because we have such talented and caring employees."

The company raised net proceeds of approximately $23.5 million from an offering of 12.6 million special warrants priced at $2.00. The shares are trading at $2.30 and with 86.9 million shares outstanding, the company is capitalized at $200 million.

For more information about the company, please visit the company's website www.canntrust.ca, or contact Ivy Fung at 833-688-8778 or email investor@canntrust.ca.

