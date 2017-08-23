

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Women who are between 25 and 34 years old are losing the race in the U.S. when it comes to pay equality with men, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed. This is despite the rapid increase in participation of women in the labor force.



Women in the age group of 25 to 34 years made just under 89 cents on a man's dollar in 2016, down from a peak of 92 cents in 2011. The gender gap in median weekly earnings is now the widest in seven years.



The gender pay gap is surprising, considering that millennial women are highly educated relative to men. However, the disparity in wages could partly reflect the fact that men's wages were not doing well.



Women still earn less than men in nearly every occupation and at every education level. In fact, women need to complete a higher level of education than men to achieve equivalent earnings.



The rapid increase in the participation of women in the labor force can be attributed to several factors - including the rise of feminism and higher levels of education.



Yet, millennial women might be worse off than their mothers, as progress for women's well-being overall is being stalled, according to a study by the Population Reference Bureau or PRB.



In a new report, the PRB concludes that the level of well-being of young American women in the age group of 16 to 34 rose significantly for members of the Baby Boom generation, but hit a wall for women in subsequent generations.



The PRB analysis shows how social and structural barriers to progress for young women in Generation X and the Millennial generation have contributed to women's persistently high poverty rates, a declining share of women in high-paying science, technology, engineering, and math or STEM occupations, a dramatic rise in women's incarceration rates, and increases in maternal mortality as well as women's suicide.



