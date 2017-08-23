Hellmann's tests new direct-to-consumer model with on demand delivery service Quiqup in a collaboration connected by Unilever Foundry

Global dressings brand, Hellmann's, has partnered with on-demand delivery startup Quiqup to deliver fresh ingredients to consumers at the click of a finger.

Launching its first foray into the direct-to-consumer space, Hellmann's is working with Quiqup to launch on-demand recipe delivery via the Quiqup platform and app. Targeting shoppers who are likely to make 'impulse purchases', the service allows consumers to choose their favourite recipe and get all the fresh ingredients delivered to them directly within an hour.

The innovative partnership is an opportunity for Hellmann's to engage with its consumers in a new way and will initially target the London area. The pilot allows the brand to address an unmet consumer need, taking advantage of the growing trend in the consumer behaviour of buying goods on impulse.

Through the Unilever Foundry, Hellmann's put out a brief looking for tech solutions to help the brand further engage with a digitally savvy millennial audience. Following the platform's unique pitch-pilot-partner process, Quiqup was identified as the ideal solution to directly engage with a new audience through a new business model.

As part of Hellmann's strategy to connect with a new generation of millennials, Quiqup will enable the brand to reach consumers through the on-demand delivery models millennials have come to expect.

Joanna Allen, Global Brand VP for Hellmann's, commented:

"We're very excited to be launching this service in partnership with Quiqup. We recognised that consumers are looking to technology to help make their cooking and eating habits quicker and easier. By offering consumers the opportunity to directly shop the Hellmann's recipes, we free up consumers' time to focus on what they enjoy most the pleasure of eating great tasting food. As a brand that originated in a deli, it's an important opportunity for us to return to direct-to-consumer servicing."

Unlike most delivery services, Quiqup isn't tied to a specific retail outlet or size of partner. The company works with a variety of retailers ranging from big name brands to independent businesses.

Bassel El Koussa, Quiqup CEO Co-Founder, commented:

"Partnering with Hellmann's has provided us with an entry route to collaboration with a well-established big brand. Today's consumers have come to expect businesses to offer fast, flexible and efficient delivery options because they recognise the scarcity of time and want to make the most of what they have. Our technology enables Hellmann's to remain relevant to new audiences and adapt to changing digital consumer lifestyles."

For more information on the partnership please visit: https://quiqup.com/hellmanns

Unilever Foundry, a global platform for startups to collaborate with Unilever's 400+brands, has been an entry point for innovative tech companies for over three years, piloting over 100 startups with Unilever brands in that time.

To find out more about startup collaborations with Unilever Foundry please visit: https://foundry.unilever.com/

- ENDS -

About Quiqup

Quiqup is a London based on demand delivery service startup formed in 2014. Founded originally to let consumers order anything from its app for local same hour delivery, Quiqup has since expanded its proposition to become vertical agnostic and to providing last mile delivery to businesses.

Since its launch, the company has delivered more than 550,000 orders and with a headcount of more than 110 employees and 2,000 self-employed couriers, the business continues to grow.

About Unilever Foundry

'Unilever Foundry' is a global platform for partnering with the world's best startups to accelerate innovation on a global scale. It brings together Unilever, startups, and entrepreneurs to encourage innovation and create new partnerships that deliver real and meaningful business impact. Unilever Foundry focuses on the following areas: Marketing Tech & Ad Tech, Enterprise Tech, Products Ingredients, New Business Model Innovation and Social Impact.

The Unilever Foundry provides a single entry-point for innovative startups seeking to partner with Unilever, enabling the company's global brands to experiment with and pilot new technologies more efficiently, effectively and speedily. It provides startups and entrepreneurs the opportunity to develop and work on global projects, access mentoring from marketing professionals, and tap into funding through Unilever Ventures. Startups are invited to apply to be part of the Unilever Foundry through visiting http://foundry.unilever.com/projects . More details on Unilever's Sustainable Living Plan can be found here: http://www.unilever.com/sustainable-living-2014/

The Unilever Foundry (Unilever.com/foundry) works closely with Unilever Ventures, the Venture capital arm of Unilever. Unilever Ventures invests in early stage companies that could become strategically relevant to Unilever and can benefit from access to Unilever's assets and capabilities. One of the key areas of investment for Unilever Ventures is Digital Marketing, encompassing marketing services business with a focus on mobile marketing, digital media and video, social media, content creation, eCommerce, shopper marketing and big data. Recent examples include Olapic and Blissmedia.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170823005721/en/

Contacts:

For Unilever Foundry

Tom Careless, Kaper

tom.careless@kaper.uk.com

+44 (0)203 3301 2086