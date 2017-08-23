Upscale yet affordable accommodations, award-winning food beverage offerings make light, bright and airy experiences a reality for business/vacation travelers

Travelers taking atour of the South before summer wanes have new, sensibly sophisticated hotel options in two captivating cities thanks to Hilton Garden Inn, the award-winning, upscale brand from Hilton (NYSE:HLT).

This month, Hilton Garden Inn opens two new hotels in Louisville, Kentucky and Jacksonville, North Carolina designed to cater to the evolving needs of the modern traveler. Each offers warm and welcoming accommodations, award-winning food and beverage offerings and bright, cheery guest service that make for a delightful stay.

Like the globally-recognized brand's other 740+ hotels in 33 countries and territories, the two latest additions to the U.S. portfolio satisfy the needs of all travelers, whether on vacation or business:

Hilton Garden Inn Louisville, Mall of St. Matthews Just 15 minutes from downtown, this 150-room hotel is near many of Derby City's best attractions such as Churchill Downs, Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory, and the famed Urban Bourbon Trail. Guests may heat up in the fitness center, cool down in the indoor pool or catch up on work in the 24-hour business center.

Hilton Garden Inn Jacksonville Opening as the largest hotel in this city near North Carolina's coast, this 128-room property is conveniently located just minutes from Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, one of the nation's top military training facilities. Its 5,000-square-foot ballroom is ideal for conferences, conventions and social events.

"In cities large and small, across the U.S. and throughout the world, Hilton Garden Inn strives to be where our guests want us," said John Greenleaf, global head, Hilton Garden Inn. "Like all of our properties worldwide, these two new hotels will offer the light, bright and airy experience, enhanced food and beverage offerings and exceptional guest experience that set us apart from other upscale lodging brands."

Each of these new hotels features the brand's inviting food and beverage options, which address consumers' changing dining preferences with healthier and more on-trend menu choices, small plates, premium varietal wines, national and local craft beers, and handcrafted cocktails*.

Hilton Garden Inn also continues to expand internationally, opening hotels in two distinctive cities in China and Turkey in recent months.

Hilton Garden Inn Shangri-La is a Tibetan-style hotel ideally located in the center of Shangri-La just steps away from Tian Shun Time Square and popular China tourist attractions.

Hilton Garden Inn Kocaeli Sekerpinar in Turkey is located in the heart of Kocaeli Province near Gebze and Tuzla industrial zones and minutes from The Science and Technological Research Council of Turkey.

The new hotels -- like the 720+ in the Hilton Garden Inn portfolio -- are part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 14 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels save time and money and gain instant access to the benefits they care about most, such as an exclusive member discount, free Wi-Fi and a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay. Members can also redeem their Points for free nights, to gain access to unique events through the Hilton Honors auction platform or to make purchases with Amazon Shop with Points.

Hilton Garden Inn guests are encouraged to share their favorite menu item or drink from an on-property restaurant and enter to win Hilton Honors points by using the hashtag HGIEatDrinkShareContest.

For more information about Hilton Garden Inn, please visit www.hgi.com or news.hgi.com.

*Service of alcohol subject to state and local laws. Must be of legal drinking age.

About Hilton Garden Inn

The award-winning Hilton Garden Inn hotel brand provides business and leisure guests with upscale yet affordable accommodations and modern amenities they prefer for a successful and comfortable stay. The satisfaction promise affirms that Hilton Garden Inn will do whatever it takes to ensure every guest is satisfied, or they don't pay. You can count on us. Guaranteed™. As a recognized F&B leader, Hilton Garden Inn caters to guests' dining needs by serving cooked-to-order breakfast daily and offering full service restaurants and bars. Team Members operating at more than 740 hotels around the world are committed to guaranteeing today's busy travelers have a bright and satisfying hospitality experience from the first hello when they arrive. Hilton Garden Inn is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 14 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can't be found anywhere else, free standard Wi-Fi and digital amenities like digital check-in with room selection and Digital Key (select locations), available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. For more information about Hilton Garden Inn, visit www.hgi.com or news.hgi.com or connect on social media at Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE:HLT) is a leading global hospitality company, with a portfolio of 14 world-class brands comprising more than 5,000 properties with more than 825,000 rooms in 103 countries and territories. Hilton is dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world's most hospitable company by delivering exceptional experiences every hotel, every guest, every time. The company's portfolio includes Hilton Hotels Resorts, Waldorf Astoria Hotels Resorts, Conrad Hotels Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton™, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton™, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton and Hilton Grand Vacations. The company also manages an award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose exactly how many Points to combine with money, an exclusive member discount that can't be found anywhere else and free standard Wi-Fi. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170823005341/en/

Contacts:

Jennifer Hughes

Director, Brand Public Relations

Hilton Garden Inn

+1 901 374 6518

jennifer.hughes@hilton.com

or

Mara Richter

For Hilton Garden Inn

+1 214 259 3429

mara.richter@ketchum.com