TAMPA, FL--(Marketwired - August 23, 2017) - Tijuana Flats, the fast-casual Tex-Mex dining experience, announces today that it is opening a new store in Lutz, Fla. The new store will be the sixth Tijuana Flats location to open in Florida this year, and will feature the company's new "Amp'd Up" store model.

The announcement of the Lutz location opening comes just weeks after Tijuana Flats opened a new store in Nocatee, Fla., and is part of the company's plan to open 15 new restaurants in Florida and neighboring states by the end of the year.

Located 17475 N Dale Mabry Hwy, the new store will span 2,450 square feet, will include 73 indoor guest seats and 36 patio seats, and will employ 45-50 team members to include management, back-of-house and front-of-house employees.

"Our Tampa-area guests have always been champions of our 'Flat Outrageous' brand, so it is only natural that we continue to expand in the region," said Nate McCabe, Tampa area supervisor at Tijuana Flats. "We are excited for this new store and for the opportunity to continue to serve our always-fresh Tex-Mex to the residents of Hillsborough County."

The new "Amp'd Up" store model includes new wall finishes (patina metal, durock, and corrugated metal are among the materials used), new furniture, a new service counter configuration featuring a beer fridge, an updated specials screen and stainless shelving, and customer-painted tiles.

Like all existing Tijuana Flats stores, the new location will also feature energy-efficient equipment and environmentally friendly processes, such as menus on recycled paper, water-conserving faucets, and more.

Tijuana Flats will promote the following grand-opening specials at the Lutz location throughout the store's first week:

Monday, 8/28 - First 50 guests receive a free Tijuana Flats burrito

Tuesday 8/29 - Tijuana Tuesdaze: Two tacos, chips and a drink for $5.99

Wednesday, 8/30 - $5 burrito bowls

Thursday, 8/31 - Throwback Thursdaze: Tijuana burrito, chips and a drink for $5.99

Friday, 9/1 - Rock Out Party: Happy Hour all day and live music and giveaways from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday, 9/2 - Local Hero Day: 50% off any entrée for police, firefighters, EMT, nurses, teachers, and military with valid I.D.

Sunday, 9/3 - Free kids meal with the purchase of an adult entrée.

To view the Tijuana Flats menu and list of additional locations, visit tijuanaflats.com.

About Tijuana Flats

Established in 1995 in Winter Park, Florida, Tijuana Flats is a unique, fast-casual Tex-Mex dining experience featuring superior guest service and fresh, made-to-order food. Tijuana Flats has 125 locations in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. The brand has been named to Fast Casual Magazine's 2015 & 2016 Top 100 Movers & Shakers list. For more information on Tijuana Flats, please visit https://tijuanaflats.com/.

About AUA Equity

AUA Private Equity Partners, LLC is a New York-based, operationally-focused, lower middle-market investment firm providing strategic capital to companies in the consumer, media, and business services sectors.

