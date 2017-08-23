Laboratory Centrifuges Markets 2016-2024: Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Onslaught of Numerous Diseases Propels Demand for Laboratory Centrifuges

DUBLIN, August 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Laboratory Centrifuges - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Laboratory Centrifuges in Units and US$ Thousand by the following Segments:

Bench-Top Centrifuges

Floor Centrifuges

Micro Centrifuges (Cell-Washing, Hematocrit, & Cytological)

Ultracentrifuges



The report profiles 38 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Andreas Hettich GmbH & Co. KG ( Germany )

) Beckman Coulter , Inc. ( USA )

, Inc. ( ) Becton, Dickinson and Company ( USA )

) Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. ( USA )

) Drucker Diagnostics ( USA )

) Eppendorf AG ( Germany )

) Hitachi Koki Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Kubota Corporation ( Japan )

) NuAire, Inc. ( USA )

) QIAGEN N.V. ( Netherlands )

) Sigma Laborzentrifugen GmbH ( Germany )

) Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW & ANALYSIS

Laboratory Centrifuges

A Prelude

Market Outlook

Major Growth Drivers

Key Restraints



2. KEY GROWTH DRIVERS

Developed Markets Slowdown, While Emerging Markets Surge

Aging Population to Drive Growth

Onslaught of Numerous Diseases Propels Demand for Laboratory Centrifuges



3. MARKET TRENDS & DYNAMICS

Different Settings, Different Needs

Centrifuges tend to Address them All

Innovations Continue to Drive Market

Next-Generation Centrifuges Drive Innovation

New Invention Conquers Conventional Limitations of Centrifuges

Advancements Keep Up Demand for Ultracentrifuges

Analytical Ultracentrifuges

Grow in Popularity

Cut in Research Budgets Ups Demand for Smaller Centrifuges

Applications Demanding Refrigerated Centrifuges on the Rise

Laboratory Centrifuges

Integral Part of Auto Transfusion

Blood Bank Centrifuges- Need of the Hour

The Move to Reduce Centrifugation Cycle Time

Quality Control of Processed Blood Augurs Growth of Advanced Laboratory Centrifuges

Manufacturers Develop CFC-free Centrifuges

Leading Players



4. PRODUCT ANALYSIS

Centrifuges: Critical for Scientific Processes

History of Blood Processing

The Evolutionary Milestones

An In-depth Review of Laboratory Centrifuges

A Classification

Types of Centrifuges by Application

General-purpose Centrifuge

Multipurpose Centrifuge

Principle of Centrifugation

Elementary Components of a Centrifuge

Rotor

Operational Features

Problems Encountered With Centrifuges

Types of Centrifuges

Bench-Top Centrifuges

Refrigerated Tabletop Centrifuges

Floor Centrifuges

Micro Centrifuges

Micro Centrifuges Types

Non-refrigerated Micro Centrifuges

Refrigerated Micro Centrifuges

Cell Washing Centrifuges

The Antiglobulin Test

Cytological Centrifuges

Slide Preparation

Probable Problems with Cytocentrifuges

Hematocrit Centrifuges

Microhematocrit Centrifuges

Blood Bank Centrifuges

Components & Functionality

Precautions of Use

Ultracentrifuges

Separation Techniques

Differential Centrifugation

Density Gradient Centrifugation

Components of Ultracentrifuges

A Detailed Review of Ultracentrifuges

Ultracentrifuges

Defying Gravity

Select Ultracentrifuges Models

Rotors

The Force Driving Ultracentrifuges

Beckman's Ultracentrifuge Line

Ultracentrifuge Accessories Market

Composite Rotor

A Breakthrough in Rotor Technology



5. END-USER ANALYSIS

Biotechnology

A Large and Diverse Industry

In Vitro Diagnostics

Clinical Diagnostics

Blood Processing

Blood Transfusion in Developed Countries

Application of Laboratory Centrifuges in Blood Typing Procedures

Continuous Flow Techniques

Re-Suspension Technique

Streaming Technique

Solid-Phase Technique

Blood Analysis Equipment: Significant Changes in Type and Manner of Deployment

Automated Analyzers for Blood Analysis



6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/LAUNCHES

Thermo Fisher Rolls Out New Centrifuges

Thermo Scientific Launches Heraeus Cryofuge Blood Banking Centrifuges

Eppendorf Unveils New Refrigerated Centrifuge

5920 R

NuAire Releases NuWind Bench Top Centrifuge

Grant Instruments Introduces New PCR Centrifuge

Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils mySPIN Mini Centrifuges

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Launches Avanti JXN-30 to Expand Centrifuges Portfolio

Creative Bioarray Launches AX-102 Centrifuge and KX-102 Mini Centrifuge

Remi Elektrotechnik Unveils Range of Products

Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Sorvall WX+ Ultracentrifuge

Remi Elektrotechnik Introduces PRP Centrifuge

Beckman Coulter LifeSciences Introduces Avanti JXN-26 Centrifuges



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

ADDvise and Hans Nilsson Sign Deal to Take Over Hettich Labinstrument

Avantor to Take Over VWR

Filtertech Takes Over US Centrifuge Systems



8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 38 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 41)



The United States (21)

(21) Japan (2)

(2) Europe (16)

(16) - Germany (8)

(8) - The United Kingdom (6)

(6) - Spain (1)

(1) - Rest of Europe (1)

(1) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8p4pqj/laboratory

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716