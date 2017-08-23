Laboratory Centrifuges Markets 2016-2024: Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Onslaught of Numerous Diseases Propels Demand for Laboratory Centrifuges

DUBLIN, August 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Laboratory Centrifuges - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Laboratory Centrifuges in Units and US$ Thousand by the following Segments:
- Bench-Top Centrifuges
- Floor Centrifuges
- Micro Centrifuges (Cell-Washing, Hematocrit, & Cytological)
- Ultracentrifuges
The report profiles 38 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Andreas Hettich GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA)
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
- Drucker Diagnostics (USA)
- Eppendorf AG (Germany)
- Hitachi Koki Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Kubota Corporation (Japan)
- NuAire, Inc. (USA)
- QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands)
- Sigma Laborzentrifugen GmbH (Germany)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW & ANALYSIS
Laboratory Centrifuges
A Prelude
Market Outlook
Major Growth Drivers
Key Restraints
2. KEY GROWTH DRIVERS
Developed Markets Slowdown, While Emerging Markets Surge
Aging Population to Drive Growth
Onslaught of Numerous Diseases Propels Demand for Laboratory Centrifuges
3. MARKET TRENDS & DYNAMICS
Different Settings, Different Needs
Centrifuges tend to Address them All
Innovations Continue to Drive Market
Next-Generation Centrifuges Drive Innovation
New Invention Conquers Conventional Limitations of Centrifuges
Advancements Keep Up Demand for Ultracentrifuges
Analytical Ultracentrifuges
Grow in Popularity
Cut in Research Budgets Ups Demand for Smaller Centrifuges
Applications Demanding Refrigerated Centrifuges on the Rise
Laboratory Centrifuges
Integral Part of Auto Transfusion
Blood Bank Centrifuges- Need of the Hour
The Move to Reduce Centrifugation Cycle Time
Quality Control of Processed Blood Augurs Growth of Advanced Laboratory Centrifuges
Manufacturers Develop CFC-free Centrifuges
Leading Players
4. PRODUCT ANALYSIS
Centrifuges: Critical for Scientific Processes
History of Blood Processing
The Evolutionary Milestones
An In-depth Review of Laboratory Centrifuges
A Classification
Types of Centrifuges by Application
General-purpose Centrifuge
Multipurpose Centrifuge
Principle of Centrifugation
Elementary Components of a Centrifuge
Rotor
Operational Features
Problems Encountered With Centrifuges
Types of Centrifuges
Bench-Top Centrifuges
Refrigerated Tabletop Centrifuges
Floor Centrifuges
Micro Centrifuges
Micro Centrifuges Types
Non-refrigerated Micro Centrifuges
Refrigerated Micro Centrifuges
Cell Washing Centrifuges
The Antiglobulin Test
Cytological Centrifuges
Slide Preparation
Probable Problems with Cytocentrifuges
Hematocrit Centrifuges
Microhematocrit Centrifuges
Blood Bank Centrifuges
Components & Functionality
Precautions of Use
Ultracentrifuges
Separation Techniques
Differential Centrifugation
Density Gradient Centrifugation
Components of Ultracentrifuges
A Detailed Review of Ultracentrifuges
Ultracentrifuges
Defying Gravity
Select Ultracentrifuges Models
Rotors
The Force Driving Ultracentrifuges
Beckman's Ultracentrifuge Line
Ultracentrifuge Accessories Market
Composite Rotor
A Breakthrough in Rotor Technology
5. END-USER ANALYSIS
Biotechnology
A Large and Diverse Industry
In Vitro Diagnostics
Clinical Diagnostics
Blood Processing
Blood Transfusion in Developed Countries
Application of Laboratory Centrifuges in Blood Typing Procedures
Continuous Flow Techniques
Re-Suspension Technique
Streaming Technique
Solid-Phase Technique
Blood Analysis Equipment: Significant Changes in Type and Manner of Deployment
Automated Analyzers for Blood Analysis
6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/LAUNCHES
Thermo Fisher Rolls Out New Centrifuges
Thermo Scientific Launches Heraeus Cryofuge Blood Banking Centrifuges
Eppendorf Unveils New Refrigerated Centrifuge
5920 R
NuAire Releases NuWind Bench Top Centrifuge
Grant Instruments Introduces New PCR Centrifuge
Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils mySPIN Mini Centrifuges
Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Launches Avanti JXN-30 to Expand Centrifuges Portfolio
Creative Bioarray Launches AX-102 Centrifuge and KX-102 Mini Centrifuge
Remi Elektrotechnik Unveils Range of Products
Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Sorvall WX+ Ultracentrifuge
Remi Elektrotechnik Introduces PRP Centrifuge
Beckman Coulter LifeSciences Introduces Avanti JXN-26 Centrifuges
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
ADDvise and Hans Nilsson Sign Deal to Take Over Hettich Labinstrument
Avantor to Take Over VWR
Filtertech Takes Over US Centrifuge Systems
8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 38 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 41)
- The United States (21)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (16)
- - Germany (8)
- - The United Kingdom (6)
- - Spain (1)
- - Rest of Europe (1)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8p4pqj/laboratory
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716