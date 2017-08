Copenhagen, 2017-08-23 17:05 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- No. 18/2017







ISS Global A/S has today successfully priced an issuance of 10 year EUR bonds for a principal amount of EUR 600 million maturing on 31 August 2027 with a coupon of 1.500%.



The notes will be issued under the company's EUR 3bn European Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme, which is listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.



The net proceeds of the offering will be used for general corporate purposes including repayment of existing debt.



Pierre-François Riolacci, Group CFO, ISS A/S, said:



"We continuously seek to optimise our capital structure and with current market performance we considered it the appropriate time to lock-in interest rates and expand our maturity profile. We are very satisfied with the outcome and the strong investor support, which confirms the financial stability and strength of ISS."



For investor enquiries Nicholas Ward, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 38 17 62 51 Martin Kjær Hansen, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 38 17 64 31



For media enquiries Lena Stennicke, Global Media Relations Manager, +45 38 17 65 03



About ISS The ISS Group was founded in Copenhagen in 1901 and has grown to become one of the world's leading Facility Services companies. ISS offers a wide range of services such as: Cleaning, Catering, Security, Property and Support Services as well as Facility Management. Global revenue amounted to DKK 79.1 billion in 2016 and ISS has more than 491,000 employees and activities in more than 70 countries across Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America and Pacific, serving thousands of both public and private sector customers. For more information, visit www.issworld.com.



ISS A/S, ISIN DK0060542181, ISIN US4651472056 ISS Global A/S, ISIN XS1145526585, ISIN XS1330300341, ISIN XS1145526825



