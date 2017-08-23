HDS EQUITY ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving HD Supply Holdings, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 11, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2017 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia on behalf of investors who purchased HD Supply Holdings, Inc. ("HD Supply Holdings") (NASDAQ: HDS) securities between November 9, 2016 and June 5, 2017 .

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) HD Supply Holdings' full year 2017 growth and operational leverage targets were unattainable; (2) the operational recovery of its Facilities Maintenance supply chain was not going according to plan; (3) the Company was exploring the sale of its Waterworks segment; (4) Defendant Joseph DeAngelo, with full knowledge of the undisclosed materially adverse facts alleged herein, embarked on a selling spree of personal holdings of HD Supply Holdings stock that netted him over $54 million in proceeds; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about HD Supply Holdings' business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you suffered a loss in HD Supply Holdings, you have until September 11, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

