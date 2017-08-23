Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2017) - Today's buy recommendation comes from Fundamental Research Corp. Analyst Sid Rajeev gives Telson Resources (TSXV: TSN) (OTC Pink: SOHFF) a buy rating and a fair value estimate of $1.82 per share, a premium of 355% to the $0.40 closing price on August 9th, the day the report was issued.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which discusses this company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Telson" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_evbi0b3b/Fundamental-Research-has-Initiated-Coverage-Telson-Resources-TSXVTSN

Canadian based Telson Resources Inc. is advancing two gold, silver and base metal projects towards production over the coming months of 2017 and early 2018.

Telson's Tahuehueto Project, located in north-western Durango State, Mexico and its recently acquired Campo Morado Mine in Guerrero, Mexico purchased from Nyrstar Mining are both polymetallic deposits containing significant gold, silver, lead, zinc and copper.

Tahuehueto is one of the highest-grade gold deposits in Mexico, and has probable reserves of 3.26 million tonnes at 3.4 grams per tonne gold, 42 grams per tonne silver, 0.35% copper, 1.19% lead and 2.24% zinc. Pre-production commenced at Tahuehueto in late 2016, with the company making its first sale of bulk materials in February 2017, for $1.47 million.

According to management, Telson has invested over $25 million in the project so far, including the drilling of 248 holes totaling 47,276 metres. The company is currently mining at a rate of 3,000 to 3,500 tonnes per month, with a toll milling contract in place, and is processing stockpiled ore at approximately 300 tonnes per day.

A Pre-Feasibility Study on Tahuehueto was completed in 2016 for a 550 tonne per day operation. The operating cost estimate is just $495 per gold equivalent ounce produced.

A second shipment, consisting of six concentrate transport trucks carrying 4 loads of zinc concentrate, approximately 129 dry tonnes, and 2 loads of lead concentrate, approximately 62 dry tonnes, processed at the Atocha mineral processing plant, was recently delivered to Mercuria Commodities Trading.

Antonio Berlanga, CEO, stated: "Pre-production processing at the Atocha Mill site is continually improving our recovery methods and procedures. We have achieved average recoveries from Tahuehueto ore of 83.5% gold, 89.3% silver, 86.1% lead and 85.4% zinc plus significantly better separation of zinc from our lead concentrates and overall higher concentrate grades then we experienced earlier this year in our original industrial scale bulk sample processed at the Andes Mill."

Telson signs agreement April 2017 to purchase 100% of Campo Morado for US$20 million. Campo Morado Mine includes infrastructure, installations, processing, plant and mobile mining equipment capable of producing 2,500 tonnes per day. The company is also preparing to re-start production at Campo Morado, which has measured and indicated resources for this project total 1.4 million ounces of gold equivalent (gold and silver).

The shares are trading at $0.57, well below Fundamental's fair value price of $1.82, and with 104 million shares outstanding, the company is capitalized at $59.3 million.

For more information please visit the company's website www.telsonresources.com, contact Glen Sandwell, Corporate Communications, at 604-684-8071 or email ir@telsonresources.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media is arguably the largest producer and distributer of video news content, primarily for small and mid-cap companies. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com