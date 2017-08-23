Technavio's latest report on the global assistive technology marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The market growth is driven by the growing awareness about healthcare facilities and technological advances in the healthcare sector. The awareness, along with the availability of assistive technology, is a major factor that will decide the penetration of assistive technology products. The incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, heart diseases, arthritis, cancer, and asthma, particularly in people over the age of 60 years, has risen significantly.

Rohan Joy Thomas, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on human machine interface sector, says, "Automation in healthcare products like powered wheelchairs will contribute positively to the growth of this market as automation adds convenience for the users and reduces the workload of caregivers. Also, it makes people with disabilities self-independent, which is a major factor behind the adoption of powered devices."

The top three emerging trends driving the global assistive technology marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Automation of manually operated products

Advances in healthcare facilities

Increased collaboration between healthcare providers and insurance companies

Automation of manually operated products

Clinical mobility products such as wheelchairs are used in the healthcare facilities to facilitate the mobility services to the patients. The wheelchairs are manually operated with the assistance of another person for moving a person from one place to another. Similarly, in the operation theaters and patient wards, the wheeled stretchers are used to move patients from one ward to another.

"With advances in technology, automation is increasing in every sector. The smart wheelchairs and powered wheelchairs are used in hospitals and home-based patient care to provide mobility to patients. These chairs are either controlled by the power buttons or with a mobile app," according to Rohan.

Advances in healthcare facilities

The healthcare facilities, which comprise diagnostics, clinical, and hospital-based services, are undergoing a paradigm shift to become a demand-based system from a supply-based system. This is because of the growing demand among the patients who are availing these facilities and are ready to increase their health spending for the different treatment phases such as disease diagnostics, hospital-based treatments, and patient care services.

The demand for these services among the patients is enabling the service providers to equip themselves with sophisticated labs, patient wards, and mobility equipment such as powered wheelchairs. The other services such as the critical care and intensive care units are also increasing with the growing patient care services.

Increased collaboration between healthcare providers and insurance companies

The healthcare industry is seeing a significant trend which has brought healthcare providers, patients, and payers closer. The ease of access to insurance benefits has given patients an easy option to settle payments in less time. This step has helped customers to purchase hearing aids through direct-to-consumer services in countries such as the UK where the waiting period for the devices is high.

There are several insurance providers who provide direct-to-consumer hearing aid services. For example, UnitedHealth, a leading insurance provider, provides direct-to-consumer hearing aid services via its hi HealthInnovations service and associated insurance plans.

The key vendors are as follows:

GF Health Products

Invacare

MED-EL

Medical Depot (Drive Medical)

Sonova

Sunrise Medical

William Demant Holding A/S

