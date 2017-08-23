NEW YORK, NY and DETROIT, MI -- (Marketwired) -- 08/23/17 -- BounceX, the leader in cloud-based behavioral marketing software and analytics and Inc. 500's Fastest Growing Software Company, today announced the hiring of native Detroiter John Irvine as Senior Director, Programmatic Sales. John is charged with introducing BounceX's unique programmatic offerings that deliver beautiful, behaviorally-triggered, high-impact creatives across premium publishers.

With more than 24 years in advertising sales working in his native Detroit and 6 years in Chicago, Irvine brings experience from a variety of media sales roles from print and digital organizations. Most recently, John was VP Sales at Vibrant Media where he managed the Detroit, Toronto and Chicago offices.

"Since starting my career in 2008, I have found that less intrusive, consumer-first solutions provide the greatest long-term lift to companies. BounceX has the technology and company culture that aligns with these principles," said Irvine. "I'm excited to have the chance to provide a new growth marketing channel for clients in Detroit."

"We believe our offerings are perfect for the automotive sector and we're thrilled to bring on a veteran like John in-market," said Joe Conguisti, EVP of Demand at BounceX. "John is a native of the region and has a career's worth of relevant experience, and we're thrilled that he is joining the team."

About BounceX

Launched in New York City in 2012, BounceX is the leader in cloud-based behavioral marketing and the Inc.'s fastest growing software company in America. BounceX's Behavioral Marketing Cloud™ identifies previously anonymous visitors, enabling organizations to unlock people-based marketing experiences. For the first time, online businesses can target previously unidentifiable opportunities both on and off site. BounceX software is trusted by global enterprises such as Kate Spade, Uniqlo, JetBlue, Hearst and Comcast. Learn more at BounceX.com.

Media Contact

Maricor Resente

BounceX

maricor@bounceexchange.com

(315) 207-4255



