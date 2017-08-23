Global Virtual and Augmented Reality Market Analysis & Trends 2014-2017 & Industry Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, August 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Virtual and Augmented Reality Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Virtual and Augmented Reality market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 73.2% over the next decade to reach approximately $198.51 billion by 2025

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include introduction of industry-specific solutions, high demand for augmented reality-based head up displays and recent technological developments in virtual and augmented reality.

Scope of the Report



Based on device type the market is categorized into virtual reality devices and augmented reality devices. Furthermore, virtual reality devices are divided into projector & display wall, gesture control device and head-mounted display (HMD). Augmented Reality Devices are further categorized into handheld device, head-mounted displays and head-up display (HUD).

Virtual and Augmented Reality market is segregated by component into augmented reality & virtual reality software components and augmented reality & virtual reality hardware components. In addition, augmented reality and virtual reality software component is segregated into cloud-based services and software development kits. Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Hardware Component is divided into semiconductor component, displays, sensors and 3d camera.

Virtual and Augmented Reality market is bifurcated by technology into virtual reality technology and augmented reality technology. Moreover, virtual reality technology is divided into semi-immersive & fully-immersive technologies and non-immersive technology. Augmented Reality Technology is segmented into markerless augmented reality and marker-based augmented reality.

By application the market is segmented into virtual reality applications and augmented reality applications. Furthermore, virtual reality applications is divided into aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, commercial and consumer. Augmented Reality Applications is segmented into medical, commercial, aerospace and defense, consumer and other augmented reality applications.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Introduction of Industry-Specific Solutions

3.1.2 High Demand for Augmented Reality-Based Head Up Displays

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Virtual and Augmented Reality

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Virtual and Augmented Reality Market, By Device Type

4.1 Virtual Reality Devices

4.1.1.1 Projector & Display Wall

4.1.1.2 Gesture Control Device

4.1.1.2.1.1 Data Gloves

4.1.1.2.1.2 Other Gesture Control Device

4.1.1.3 Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

4.2 Augmented Reality Devices

4.2.1.1 Handheld Device

4.2.1.2 Head-Mounted Displays

4.2.1.3 Head-Up Display (HUD)



5 Virtual and Augmented Reality Market, By Component

5.1 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Software Component

5.1.1.1 Cloud-Based Services

5.1.1.2 Software Development Kits

5.2 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Hardware Component

5.2.1.1 Semiconductor Component

5.2.1.1.1.1 Integrated Circuits

5.2.1.1.1.2 Controller/Processor

5.3.1.2 Displays

5.3.1.3 Sensors

5.3.1.3.1.1 Proximity Sensor

5.3.1.3.1.2 Magnetometer

5.3.1.3.1.3 Gyroscope

5.3.1.3.1.4 Global Positioning Systems

5.3.1.3.1.5 Accelerometer

5.3.1.4 3D Camera



6 Virtual and Augmented Reality Market, By Technology

6.1 Virtual Reality Technology

6.1.1.1 Semi-Immersive & Fully-Immersive Technologies

6.1.1.2 Non-Immersive Technology

6.2 Augmented Reality Technology

6.2.1.1 Markerless Augmented Reality

6.2.1.1.1.1 Image Processing-Based

6.2.1.1.1.2 Model-Based Tracking

6.2.1.2 Marker-Based Augmented Reality

6.2.1.2.1.1 Active Marker

6.2.1.2.1.2 Passive Marker



7 Virtual and Augmented Reality Market, By Application

7.1 Virtual Reality Applications

7.1.1.1 Aerospace and Defense

7.1.1.2 Industrial

7.1.1.3 Medical

7.1.1.4 Commercial

7.1.1.4.1.1 Advertisement

7.1.1.4.1.2 Fashion

7.1.1.5 Consumer

7.1.1.5.1.1 Gaming

7.2 Augmented Reality Applications

7.2.1.1 Medical

7.2.1.1.1.1 Fitness Management

7.2.1.1.1.2 Medical Training

7.2.1.1.1.3 Pharmacy Management

7.2.1.1.1.4 Surgery

7.2.1.2 Commercial

7.2.1.2.1.1 E-Commerce & Marketing Applications

7.2.1.2.1.1.1.1 Real Estate

7.2.1.2.1.1.1.2 Jewel Toning

7.2.1.2.1.1.1.3 Grocery Shopping

7.2.1.2.1.1.1.4 Furniture and Lighting Design

7.2.1.2.1.1.1.5 Footwear

7.2.1.2.1.1.1.6 Beauty (Cosmetics)

7.2.1.2.1.1.1.7 Apparel Fitting

7.2.1.2.1.2 E-Learning

7.2.1.2.1.3 Tourism

7.2.1.3 Aerospace and Defense

7.2.1.4 Consumer

7.2.1.4.1.1 Sports and Entertainment

7.2.1.4.1.1.1.1 Art Gallery and Exhibitions

7.2.1.4.1.1.1.2 Museums

7.2.1.4.1.1.1.3 Theme Parks

7.2.1.4.1.2 Gaming

7.2.1.5 Other Augmented Reality Applications

7.2.1.5.1.1 Geospatial Mining

7.2.1.5.1.2 Enterprise Solutions

7.2.1.5.1.3 Automotive

7.2.1.5.1.4 Architecture and Building Design

7.2.1.5.1.4.1 Architecture and Building Design Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)



8 Virtual and Augmented Reality Market, By Geography



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 DAQRI

10.2 Vuzix Corporation

10.3 Starbreeze

10.4 Sony

10.5 Samsung Electronics

10.6 Razer

10.7 Oculus VR, LLC

10.8 Microsoft Corporation

10.9 Meta Company

10.10 HTC

10.11 Google Inc.

10.12 FOVE

10.13 BAE Systems

10.14 Atheer

10.15 Qualcomm Inc.



