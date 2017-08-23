MarketsandMarkets' Appoints Shailendra Singh (Shelly) as Chief Operating Officer

PUNE, India, August 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

MarketsandMarkets' announced the appointment of Shailendra Singh (Shelly) as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Shelly will lead global sales and client services, as well as commercial optimization at MarketsandMarkets', and be based in Chicago. Shelly's role will be to grow engagement with existing 5,000 clients of MarketsandMarkets', which includes 80% of the Fortune 2000 companies. He is a multifunctional business leader, with over 25 years of experience in Big Data, Decision Sciences, and the BPO sector. In his previous stint, Shelly was instrumental in leading Mu Sigma global sales over the last 7 years.

Following is an excerpt from the newly appointed COO on his move to join MarketsandMarkets':

"MarketsandMarkets' has been growing 100% year on year over the past several years. The company focuses on solving complex revenue-growth problems.Product life cycles are getting shorter, driving more innovation across industries. The revenue mix of B2B companies is currently undergoing rapid changes. 70% of their existing revenues are likely to reduce to 30-40%. New products/technologies/markets, extended applications, overlapping ecosystems, changing business models, and new use cases will contribute to the remaining revenue mix in the future.

MarketsandMarkets' is disrupting the industry by providing its clients an answer to the critical question - What NEW technologies and innovations will have the most impact on your revenues, your client's revenues, and their client's revenues? MarketsandMarkets' exclusive quantified research on 30,000 high-growth opportunities across industries, along with strong hypotheses from SMEs across the globe, is a strong differentiator. MarketsandMarkets' is uniquely positioned to advise clients on - What revenues can you expect from newer innovations, markets, technologies, products, and use cases? What is the opportunity for your client in $ terms by adopting your new products and offerings? The company solves problems for multiple functions, including marketing (segmenting and messaging), pre-sales, market intelligence, strategy, corporate planning, innovation, product management, R&D, and M&A."

Recently, the company raised funds worth USD 56 million from FTV Capital and Zodius Capital, diluting a minority stake. Shelly will be responsible for scaling and building sustainable client relationships at MarketsandMarkets', and making it a leader in the USD 40-billion global market.



