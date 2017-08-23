Online casino offers easy wins ahead of Mayweather V McGregor bout

This Saturday, boxing royalty Floyd Mayweather will go blow to blow with the notorious Conor McGregor in the most hotly anticipated bout of all time.

Come the end of the evening, there will only be one winner in Las Vegas. Whether Mayweather can keep his "0" or McGregor can land the upset of the century and dethrone his rival remains to be seen.

Regardless, both fighters will walk away from the fight with around $100m, making it one of the largest purses in boxing history. But there are other, easier ways of winning big, with Intertops Casino offering players a wide range of bonuses and rewards.

To coincide with the fight, Intertops has launched a special promotion for one of its most popular slots games, Aladdin's Wishes. Players will receive a bonus of 100% up to $777 plus 77 free spins with the code: EASYWIN77

To find out more about the promotion, click here

Other offers currently available include the Intertops Summer Pool Party, where players spin the reels to win a share of the $30,000 prize pot. For the duration of the promotion, the top 300 players each week receive a prize.

Those that have been in the weekly top 20 during the promotion period will also be in with the chance of winning $1,000 when the Pool Party promotion closes.

Intertops Casino, said: "We are all excited to see who comes out on top in the Mayweather Vs McGregor fight, and are impressed with the grit, determination and hard work both have put into the bout.

"But we believe big wins should come a little easier, which is why we offer our players such a wide range of promotions, including our latest bonus for those spinning the reels on Aladdin's Wishes."

Intertops Casino has recently launched a brand new Instant Play offering that provides players with lightning-quick access to their favourite games without having to download its desktop client.

The upgrade also included a complete redesign of its website, which now boasts a sleek and stylish interface and smooth and seamless UX. The makeover has been extended to its downloadable desktop client, which has been given the same new look.

Intertops' new website is fully optimized for mobile play, and runs seamlessly across smartphone and tablet devices using either Android or iOS, making it even more accessible to players while on the go.

Intertops Casino boasts more than 300 games from Realtime Gaming, including exciting slots which feature hypnotic graphics, smart math and crisp sound. This is complimented by a wide range of table games like roulette, blackjack, pai gow and baccarat, as well as video poker and many other entertaining games.

