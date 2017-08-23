Quantzig helped a global retail company rebuild its revenue and pricing capabilities to augment their position in the global market space. The client was also offered information on the retail landscape in terms of fluctuations in commodity prices and competitors price shifts.

With an aim to sustain themselves the food and beverage market space, companies are focusing on understanding the customers better than their competition. Food and beverage companies are also bringing in innovations like automation, intelligence, and advanced analytics to the industry to match the changing preferences of the health-conscious customers. The use of pricing analytics helps the companies in targeting their customers and products that are associated with their cultural identity.

According to Quantzig's marketing analytics experts, "As a result of the increasing competition in the market space, companies in the food and beverage industry have started leveraging the use of analytics to understand the efficacy of marketing."

This pricing analytics solution provides benefits such as:

Developing a demand mode for predicting volume changes

Determining customers' sensitivity by analyzing the demand for each brand

Deploying an optimization model to determine the pricing actions

Enabling proactive pricing decisions based on the pricing changes

This pricing analytics solutions offers predictive insights such as:

Improved results of the company through advanced analytics

Improved profitability and increased overall sales volume

Understanding of the value potential and achieving an advantage in revenue management

Leveraging the relative price points for each brand in the portfolio

