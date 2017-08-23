

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Estonia, a small country in Northern Europe, plans to issue its own virtual currency called 'estcoins.'



The country plans to launch the cryptocurrency with the help of Ethereum founder Vitalik Buteri. Estcoins could be launched via an initial coin offering (ICO), the digital coin community's version of crowdfunding.



The issuing of virtual currency would make Estonia the first country with an ICO.



Estonia would become the first country to offer an e-residency program. The program will give anyone a digital citizenship and allow them to use government services, including start a European Union-based company without being present in the country.



Estonian government is seeking feedback from the technology world and has hired Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin as an advisor to the project.



Kaspar Korjus, managing director at e-Residency, Enterprise Estonia, said 'A government-supported ICO would give more people a bigger stake in the future of our country and provide not just investment, but also more expertise and ideas to help us grow exponentially.'



