

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After a tumultuous week described by some as among the worst of his presidency, President Donald Trump returned to familiar territory for a rally in Phoenix, Arizona, on Tuesday.



Trump attacked several of his favorite targets during his remarks, including the media and Democratic lawmakers, and even lashed out at some members his own party.



The speech was largely received positively by the crowd of Trump supporters, who frequently broke into familiar chants such as 'build the wall' and 'lock her up' when the president mentioned Hillary Clinton.



However, the story was different outside the Phoenix Convention Center, where police used tear gas to disperse a crowd of anti-Trump protesters.



Trump suggested that the media was distorting his comments in response to the recent violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, which stirred up considerable controversy.



'These are sick people,' Trump said of the media. 'You know the thing I don't understand? You would think . they'd want to make our country great again. And I honestly believe they don't.'



Trump read from a statement made after the events in Charlottesville in which he condemned the egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence.



However, the president omitted a line claiming 'many sides' were responsible for the violence, which many saw as suggesting there is moral equivalency between the white supremacists and the counter-protesters.



Heather Heyer was killed and nineteen others were wounded after a car crashed into a crowd of anti-white supremacist protesters in Charlottesville earlier this month.



Trump also lashed out at what he sees as Democratic obstruction, renewing his call for a change in Senate filibuster rules.



'We have to get rid of what's called the filibuster rule. We have to,' Trump said. 'If we don't, the Republicans will never get anything passed.'



Senate rules require 60 votes to advance most bills, which Trump argued allows eight Democrats to control legislation due to Republicans holding 52 seats.



Despite the demand from the president, GOP leaders such as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., have expressed a reluctance to change the Senate rules.



Political observers note McConnell and others know Republicans are not likely to maintain their majority in the Senate forever.



Even Republicans were not spared Trump's wrath, as he attacked Arizona's two GOP Senators, although without mentioning either by name.



Trump claimed the Republican effort to repeal and replace Obamacare was derailed by 'one vote' in an apparent shot at Senator John McCain, R-Ariz.



McCain joined with GOP Senators Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, to block the so-called 'skinny' Obamacare repeal.



'And nobody wants me to talk about your other senator, who's weak on borders, weak on crime,' Trump said in reference to Senator Jeff Flake, R-Ariz. 'So I won't talk about him.'



A report from Politico said Senate Republican leaders warned Trump against attacking Flake, who has emerged as a prominent Republican critic of the president.



However, Trump did mention Flake by name in a post on Twitter on Wednesday, tweeting, 'Not a fan of Jeff Flake, weak on crime & border!'



In another move likely to stir up controversy, Trump strongly hinted he would issue a pardon for former Sheriff Joe Arpaio.



'I'll make a prediction: I think he's gonna to be just fine,' Trump said. 'But I won't do it tonight because I don't want to cause any controversy.'



Arpaio was convicted of contempt by a federal judge last month for defying an order to refrain from racially profiling Latinos during patrols.



Democratic National Committee CEO Jess O'Connell has described a pardon for Arpaio as a 'pardon for white supremacy.'



Trump also continued to tout his plan to build a wall on the southern border with Mexico and indicated he is willing to shut down the government to get funding for the barrier.



'If we have to close down our government, we're building that wall,' Trump said, as lawmakers face looming deadlines on government spending bills and raising the debt ceiling.



The president also indicated he's likely to terminate the North American Free Trade Agreement, predicting talks to renegotiate the trade deal with Mexico and Canada would fail.



'Personally, I don't think we can make a deal,' Trump said. 'I think we'll end up probably terminating NAFTA at some point.'



The wide-ranging remarks by the president are likely to create headaches for Republicans after he delivered a speech on his strategy for Afghanistan that was generally well received by the GOP.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



