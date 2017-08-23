Global Intimate Wash Market 2017-2021: Latest Trends Gaining Momentum - High Brand Loyalty & Growth in the Number of Private Label Brands

DUBLIN, August 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Intimate Wash Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global intimate wash market to grow at a CAGR of 3.85% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Intimate Wash Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is High brand loyalty. Brand loyalty determines dominance of brands in the global intimate wash market. The reliability and effectiveness of products increase the brand loyalty among users. Established market players have a wide customer base, thus making it difficult for private labels and new entrants to find shelf space for their products. Women usually do not take risks with hygiene products. They prefer familiarity. It has also been observed that most products are not available in stores due to limited sales and demand. Thus, such products need to be purchased from e-commerce platforms. Consumers prefer private label products due to their efficacy. Hence, the growth in the number of private label brands will drive the growth of the market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Changing consumer perception about feminine hygiene products. The number of working women has increased over the past few years due to urbanization in developing countries. Hence, they have hectic lifestyles. Improving literacy rates among women have improved awareness about feminine hygiene products.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Presence of colorants. The artificial colors used in intimate wash products cause irritation and increase the chances of infections. This can be reflected from a recent petition filed to the FDA regarding clear safety guidelines on the use of colorants in feminine care products. There are other chemicals that are not authorized for use by the FDA. In addition, colorants found in intimate washes may adversely affect the health of women. Some other effects of colorants of are rashes, bleeding, and vaginal discomfort. According to FDA guidelines, such colorants are not authorized or use in products.

Key vendors



C.B. Fleet

Combe

CORMAN

CTS Group

Other prominent vendors



NutraMarks

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

The Boots Company

Inlife Pharma

Lemisol

Healthy Hoohoo

The Honey Pot

Sanofi India

LIFEON Labs

Laclede

Nature Certified

Oriflame Cosmetics

Sliquid Splash

SweetSpot Labs

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01:Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Segmentation by distribution channel



Part 06: Segmentation by geography



Part 07: Decision framework



Part 08: Drivers and challenges



Part 09: Market trends



Part 10: Vendor landscape



Part 11: Key vendors



Part 12: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pxld7l/global_intimate

