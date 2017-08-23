Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, August 23
PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc (the "Company")
Legal Entity Identifier 2138008U8QPGAESFYA48
All data as at 31 July 2017
Pacific Assets Trust plc as at 31 July 2017
|Top Ten Equity Holdings
|%
|Vitasoy International Holdings
|6.4
|Marico
|4.9
|Tech Mahindra
|4.2
|Standard Foods
|4.1
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|3.8
|Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
|3.8
|Manila Water
|2.9
|Unicharm
E. Sun Financial Holding
Chroma ATE
|2.8
2.8
2.6
|Total
|38.3
|Geographical breakdown
|%
|India
|35.6
|Taiwan
Philippines
|16.9
8.0
|Hong Kong
|6.4
|Indonesia
|5.0
|Bangladesh
|4.3
|Sri Lanka
Thailand
|4.0
3.1
|Japan
Others
Cash
|2.8
9.0
4.9
|Total
|100.0
23 August 2017
