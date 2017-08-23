Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc (the "Company")

Legal Entity Identifier 2138008U8QPGAESFYA48

All data as at 31 July 2017

This data will be available on the Company's website, http://www.pacific-assets.co.uk shortly.

Pacific Assets Trust plc as at 31 July 2017

Top Ten Equity Holdings % Vitasoy International Holdings 6.4 Marico 4.9 Tech Mahindra 4.2 Standard Foods 4.1 Kotak Mahindra Bank 3.8 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 3.8 Manila Water 2.9 Unicharm

E. Sun Financial Holding

Chroma ATE 2.8

2.8

2.6 Total 38.3 Geographical breakdown % India 35.6 Taiwan

Philippines 16.9

8.0 Hong Kong 6.4 Indonesia 5.0 Bangladesh 4.3 Sri Lanka

Thailand 4.0

3.1 Japan

Others

Cash 2.8

9.0

4.9 Total 100.0

23 August 2017

