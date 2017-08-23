The board of Directors of Getinge AB (Getinge), based on the authorization granted by Extraordinary General Meeting on August 15, 2017, has resolved on a rights issue whereby shareholders are entitled to one (1) new shares for every seven (7) shares held. The Ex-date is August 24, 2017. The subscription price is SEK 127.00 per share. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Getinge (GETIB).



