

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) is working on a self-driving shuttle service to ferry employees within its sprawling campus, the New York Times reported. The move comes after the tech giant decided to abandon the idea of building an entire self-driving car by itself.



According to the NYT report citing sources familiar with Apple's 'Project Titan,' Apple will use an existing commercial vehicle from an automaker and equip it with the autonomous technology that it develops.



Apple's testing vehicles will carry employees between its various Silicon Valley offices. The new effort is reportedly called PAIL, short for Palo Alto to Infinite Loop.



The move will enable Apple to offer service to its employees as well as test the autonomous technology it develops for use in wide-scale public service launches later. The in-house shuttle service is not yet operational, but is part of a plan that Apple intends to put in place.



In mid-June, Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook, in an interview published by Bloomberg, confirmed that the tech company is working on the 'autonomous systems' behind driverless cars.



Despite rumors being circulated about Project Titan, this was the first time Apple revealed any details about it.



