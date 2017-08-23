Vaccine Market Set for 7.5% CAGR Explosive Growth to 2022, Says a New Research Report at ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, August 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The vaccines market is forecast to reach $49.27 billion by 2022 from $34.30 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 7.5% during (2017-2022) driven by the rising prevalence of diseases, increasing government and non-government funding for vaccine development, and increasing investments by companies such as GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Merck & Co., etc.

The Asia to witness highest growth rate of vaccines market during the forecast period. In 2017, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market followed by Europe. However, Asia is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this segment is attributed to the increasing investments by companies in India and China, rising disposable income, growing number of awareness programs and symposia, and growing venture capital investments.

By technology, the vaccines market is segmented into conjugate vaccines, inactivated and subunit vaccines live attenuated vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and toxoid vaccines. The conjugate vaccines are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The conjugate segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market in 2017 and is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of diseases and increasing government investments are the key factors driving the growth of this segment.

The vaccines market is highly competitive with the presence of various players. Some of the major players operating in the market are GlaxoSmithKline, plc (U.K.), Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), Sanofi Pasteur SA (France), Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan), CSL Limited (Australia), Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), MedImmune, LLC (U.S.), Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. (India), Bavarian Nordic (Denmark), Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (Japan), Daiichi Sankyo (Japan), Protein Sciences Corporation (U.S.), and Panacea Biotec (India).

Based on type, the vaccines market is segmented into monovalent vaccines and multivalent vaccines. The monovalent segment is expected to dominate this market with the largest share due to increasing investments by companies to develop new vaccines.

Based on the disease indication, the vaccines market is segmented into pneumococcal disease, influenza, DTP, hepatitis, human papilloma virus (HPV), rotavirus, meningococcal disease, MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella), varicella, polio, dengue, and other disease indications. The pneumococcal segment is expected to account for the largest share and is projected to register the highest rate during the forecast period. The growth in this segment can primarily be attributed to increasing government investments in pneumococcal vaccination programs and high incidence of pneumococcal disease.

In the process of determining and verifying, the market size for several segments and sub segments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with key people. In Tier 1 (36%), Tier 2 (41%) and Tier 3 (23%) companies were contacted for primary interviews. The interviews were conducted with various key people such as (Supply Side): C-Level (25%), Directors (29%) and others (46%); (Demand Side): General Physicians (38%), Purchase Managers (29%), and Medical Researchers (33%) from various key organizations operating in the vaccines market. The primary interviews were conducted worldwide covering regions such as North America (40%), Europe (20%), Asia (33%), and RoW (7%).

Research Coverage: The report provides an overview of the vaccines market. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as technology, type, and disease indication, route of administration, end user, and region. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

