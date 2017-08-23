Technavio's latest report on the global bio-surfactants marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The global bio-surfactant market is growing due to increasing environmental concerns. Traditional surfactants, based out of petroleum, are used by most of the manufacturers. They have harmful effects on the environment as they do not degrade easily and are retained as industrial wastes in dumping areas. Laws and regulations enforced upon the manufacturers mandate them to use bio-surfactants instead of petroleum-based surfactants.

Kshama Upadhyay, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on bio-chemicals and bio-materials sector, says, "Surfactants enable the cleaning solution to wet the applied surface and thereby facilitate effective cleaning. Rhamnolipids are natural emulsifiers and surfactants, due to which they are actively used in the detergent industry. The increasing demand for bio-surfactants can be attributed to their better performance over traditional surfactants, rapid change in consumer lifestyle, and modernization."

The top three emerging trends driving the global bio-surfactants marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Potential use of marine origin bio-surfactant for cancer treatment

Use of recombinant DNA technology for improved production of bio-surfactant

Use of rhamnolipids for cleaning diesel particulate filter

Potential use of marine origin bio-surfactant for cancer treatment

Cancer is one of the biggest health risk affecting many people around the world. A lot of research has gone into finding new biomarkers, drugs, and treatments, but a nontoxic therapy is yet to be found. Certain bio-surfactants, such as lipopeptides and glycolipids, can be used as anti-cancer agents.

"Bio-surfactants have a low toxicity level, high efficacy level, and are biodegradable. These features make them an effective anticancer agent. The marine bacterium B. circulans DMS-2 produces lipopeptides with antiproliferative activity against human colon cancer cell line HCT-15. Thus, bio-surfactants of the marine origin have therapeutic properties," according to Kshama.

Use of recombinant DNA technology for improved production of bio-surfactant

The motive of genetic engineering is to enhance a certain property or function by changing the genetic material of the organism through recombinant DNA technology. This is being used to develop a microorganism that will yield higher amounts of bio-surfactants. This is being achieved by creating mutant or recombinant strains, which can yield more and can select a congener of molecules focusing on one application.

Conventional bio-surfactants have multiple molecules with different properties, which are separated according to the application but the cost is very high. Recombinant DNA technology will make it possible to the custom feedstock to obtain desired properties and yield at a reduced cost of production.

Use of rhamnolipids for cleaning diesel particulate filter

Diesel particulate filter (DPF) has several functions such as pollution control, global warming reduction, and improving the performance of diesel engines. DPF traps particulate matter emitted by the diesel engine and prevents them from escaping into the atmosphere without proper treatment.

DPF operates through a complicated process owing to the chemical composition of the residues which are ash, soot, particulate and organic matter, unburned and partially combusted hydrocarbon, metal residues, metallic and non-metallic oxides, lube oil, and coolant contaminations.

The key vendors are as follows:

Akzo Nobel

BASF

Croda International

Ecover

Saraya

