SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX), a premier designer, innovator and fabricator of container-based structures, today named Tim Kennedy Vice President Sales. He will work closely with Brian Adams, SG Blocks National Sales Director.

"The addition of Tim to our team is a part of our continued initiative to scale our growth with the addition of our in house sales team, combined with leveraging our partner ConGlobal's large sales force. I believe Tim's strengths in forging long lasting interpersonal relationships will help drive sales, adding to our already substantial backlog, and value for our shareholders," stated Adams. "We are delighted to welcome him to our team and know he will be a wonderful asset to SG Blocks."

Kennedy has an extensive 30-year career in the pipeline construction industry. Prior to his current role, he was Manager of Business Development at Ameron International, a manufacturer of concrete/steel pressure pipe and a division of National Oilwell Varco. Here, he provided sales management and strategic client relationships in the water industry. Previously, he was Vice President Sales and Marketing at Hanson Pressure Pipe, one of the leading suppliers of concrete and steel pressure pipe in North America. During this time, Hanson purchased the Price Brothers Company and Kennedy stayed with the company to generate annual sales of $200 million. He also previously held a variety of other roles at Price Brothers Company and began his career as a Senior Project Manager for the City of Dayton, Ohio.

"I truly believe in SG Blocks' mission to disrupt construction with its sustainable, efficient use of building with containers. I look forward to playing a role in further expanding its footprint," stated Kennedy.

Kennedy is registered as an engineer in Maryland and Ohio. He is also a member of the American Concrete Pipe, American Water Works, Water Environment and Steel Plate Fabricators. He serves as Chair of the American Society of Civil Engineers, and was previously on the Board of the Pressure Pipe Inspection Organization.

Kennedy holds a Master of Science Engineering Management degree and a Bachelor of Civil Engineering degree from the University of Dayton.

About SG Blocks, Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. is a premier innovator in advancing and promoting the use of code-engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. The firm offers a product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving greener construction, faster execution, and stronger buildings of higher value. For more information, visit www.sgblocks.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact Information



Media

Rubenstein Public Relations

Kati Bergou

212-805-3014

Email Contact



Investors

Jason Assad

678-570-6791

Email Contact



