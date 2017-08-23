SMITHTOWN, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/23/17 -- iGambit Inc. (OTCQB: IGMB) is pleased to announce that one of its Channel Partners has signed two contracts, utilizing the HealthDatix platform, with two large mid-western health systems. The contracts are with the Primary Care Physicians practices that are affiliates of the hospital systems. The practices have approximately 25,000 patients.

Our focus is on developing a strong distribution platform by working with vendor partners and Channel Partners to facilitate the implementation of the HealthDatix platform to provide medical organizations with an easy to use full service solution to perform Annual Wellness Visits (AWV), Health Risk Assessment (HRA) and initiate Personal Prevention Plans (PPP). Health Risk Assessments have been implemented by Medicare to insure that patients receive care that increases their overall health while at the same time decreases their incidents of readmission due to chronic illness.

John Salerno, Chairman of iGambit, stated, "I am extremely pleased that our HealthDatix team has successfully initiated the process of rollout for our healthcare program. These contracts represent just the beginning of our national rollout and I expect that our team will continue our HealthDatix rollout at a swift pace throughout this quarter."

About iGambit Inc: iGambit (OTCQB: IGMB) is a fully reporting publicly held company. We are a company focused on pursuing specific medical strategies and objectives. These objectives have included, among others, the acquisition of medical technology companies with strong growth potential easily recognized in the public arena. We believe that the background of our management and of our Board of Directors in the technology markets is a valuable resource that makes us a desirable business partner. We expect to work to assume an active role in the development and growth of the new company, providing both strategic guidance and operational support. The management of iGambit believes that it can leverage its collective expertise to help position the combined company to produce high-margin, recurring and predictable earnings and generate long-term value for our stockholders. For more information, please visit www.igambit.com. Information on our web-site does not comprise a part of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this document and elsewhere by iGambit are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such information includes, without limitation, the business outlook, assessment of market conditions, anticipated financial and operating results, strategies, future plans, contingencies and contemplated transactions of the company. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause or contribute to actual results of company operations, or the performance or achievements of the company or industry results, to differ materially from those expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements. In addition to any such risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed elsewhere herein, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause or contribute to actual results differing materially from those expressed or implied for the forward- looking statements include, but are not limited to fluctuations in demand; changes to economic growth in the U.S. and U.S. government policies and regulations, including, but not limited to those affecting the medical fertility clinic industry. iGambit undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in iGambit Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

