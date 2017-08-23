

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Wednesday's session in negative territory. After snapping a 3-day losing streak on Tuesday, the markets got off to a positive start this morning. However, they quickly slid into the red and remained there for the remainder of the session.



Economic data from Europe was positive, with private sector activity maintaining its strong growth momentum in August. Traders were concerned by comments made by President Donald Trump at a rally in Phoenix, Arizona, on Tuesday. Trump pledged to a crowd of supporters that he would build the controversial wall on the border with Mexico even if it meant shutting down the government.



Trump also indicated he's likely to terminate the North American Free Trade Agreement, raising concerns about the impact on global trade.



Monetary and regulatory policy actions and steps in supervision undertaken over the last decade have made the world more resilient, however, central banks must continue preparing for new challenges, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said Wednesday.



'When the world changes as it did ten years ago, policies, especially monetary policy, need to be adjusted,' Draghi said in a speech delivered to a gathering of Nobel laureates and economists in Lindau, Germany.



'Such an adjustment, never easy, requires unprejudiced, honest assessment of the new realities with clear eyes, unencumbered by the defense of previously held paradigms that have lost any explanatory power.'



Draghi is due to speak at the upcoming economic policy symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming later this week. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is also slated to speak at the event on Friday.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.50 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.49 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.47 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.45 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.32 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.01 percent, but the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.06 percent.



In Frankfurt, Air Berlin slid 0.50 percent after Ryanair said it would be interested in bidding for the whole of the insolvent German carrier.



In Paris, advertising and public relations firm Publicis Groupe dropped 3.15 percent after its British peer WPP cut its full-year revenue forecast, citing economic uncertainty and a 'rise of populism' in the U.K. and the U.S.



In London, WPP sank 10.92 percent after the world's largest advertising group cut its full-year sales outlook, citing economic uncertainty and a 'rise of populism' in the U.K. and the U.S.



Vedanta Resources rallied 4.05 percent after its quarterly core earnings rose about 48 percent on higher commodity prices.



Eurozone private sector activity maintained strong growth momentum in August, underpinned by strong expansion in the manufacturing output, flash survey data from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.



The flash composite output index rose slightly to 55.8 in August from 55.7 in July. Meanwhile, economists had expected the index to fall to 55.4.



Germany's private sector activity expanded at a faster pace in August, as output growth strengthened in both the manufacturing and service sectors, flash survey data from IHS Markit showed Wednesday. The composite output index climbed to a 2-month high of 55.7 in August from 54.7 in July.



French private sector activity expanded at a marked pace in August, though the rate of growth stagnated, flash survey data from IHS Markit showed Wednesday. The composite output index came in at 55.6 in August, the same reading as in July.



New home sales in the U.S. unexpectedly saw a substantial decrease in the month of July, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday. The report said new home sales plunged by 9.4 percent to an annual rate of 571,000 in July from the revised June rate of 630,000.



The steep drop surprised economists, who had expected new home sales to inch up to a rate of 612,000 from the 610,000 originally reported for the previous month.



