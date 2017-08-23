The "European Micropollutant Treatment Systems Market, 2016" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Urban wastewater is progressively contaminated with pollutants such as biocides, pesticides, personal care products, endocrine disrupting compounds, and pharmaceutical substances. Hazardous micropollutants generally get into wastewater treatment plants (WWTPs) as a result of domestic uses of textiles, pharmaceutical products, electronics, cosmetics, and hygiene products. These micropollutants, with their potential deadliness for human health and the aquatic environment, have become a major concern for water utilities.

In recent years, legislation in Europe as well as globally has been tightened concerning micropollutants in municipal wastewater and on the release of organics into surface waters. The European Union has laid out a list of prioritized substances viewed as a threat to the ground water. Member countries are required to monitor these substances in the wastewater to take necessary action. However, conventional treatment technologies in existing WWTPS struggle to completely eradicate micropollutants or to sufficiently limit their concentrations in to conform to the thresholds in new regulations. Therefore, innovative and additional treatment technologies are required.

This study provides an in-depth insight into the European micropollutant treatment systems market, focusing especially on Switzerland, Germany, and France, where there are already established strategies to eradicate micropollutants. It provides an overview of the sources, types, and impacts of micropollutants present in the water. Trends and levels of awareness provide useful insights. Types of micropollutant treatment systems such as ozone, UV, powdered activated carbon (PAC), and membrane filters are analyzed to provide an overall understanding of the dominant and cost-effective technologies in the market. The study also shares recent technological innovations that are helping to eliminate hard-to-remove substances present in wastewater. Furthermore, case studies, market landscape, and growth opportunities are highlighted.

