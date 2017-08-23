Technavio's latest report on the global commercial vehicle braking system marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The market dynamics will have a linear relationship with the total sales of commercial vehicles, including light commercial vehicles (LCVs) and heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs). The market for commercial vehicle braking system is mainly derived from the demand for vehicles used for commercial purposes as every commercial vehicle is equipped with a braking system. The type of braking system to be used in a commercial vehicle is determined after considering the vehicle weight, number of wheels and axle configuration, and speed and load carrying capacity of the vehicle.

Amey Vikram, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on automotive components sector, says, "Rising number of automotive accidents involving commercial vehicles are causing manufacturers to upgrade braking systems used in commercial vehicles. Vehicle manufacturers are under tremendous pressure from regulatory authorities to increase the efficiency of the safety systems used within the vehicle."

The top three emerging trends driving the global commercial vehicle braking system marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Electronic brake force distribution control for medium-duty commercial vehicles

OEMs and tier-1 suppliers prioritizing lightweight braking system

Advanced braking technologies laying foundation for autonomous vehicles

Commercial vehicle braking systems manufacturers are developing newer types of braking systems for offering increased stopping power while traveling through multiple types of terrain. WABCO, a commercial vehicle parts manufacturer, developed hydraulic ABS systems for medium-duty commercial trucks and commercial buses in 2016.

"The hydraulic brakes function from the energy received from the hydraulic accumulators. The hydraulic braking system package also contains provisions for adding an automatic electronic park brake control. The brake package is made of minimal service parts and is easier to maintain," according to Amey

Commercial vehicle manufacturers are aggressively working toward reducing the weight of the braking system. This has led to work on the development of lighter high-performance brake system by suppliers in the market. The requirement of lighter yet durable brakes is pushing the adoption of high-performance brakes in commercial vehicles across the world.

The negative impact of vehicular weight on drive dynamics, fuel consumption, and emissions has been well documented. The aviation and aerospace industries hold valid and archived data for lightweighting, with R&D results available for a variety of situations, such as crash simulations and material failure mechanisms.

Along with artificial intelligence, high-performance vehicle-positioning and cloud connectivity, radar and LiDAR based camera assisted braking technologies would play a significant role in the future of connected truck fleets. Automotive EBS is serving as a base in making autonomous or future driverless cars, a reality. LG and Mercedes-Benz, the two-renowned brand in the gadgets and automobile markets, have collaborated to create stereo camera systems, which would be used in future driverless trucks.

The key vendors are as follows:

ContiTech

Knorr-Bremse

Robert Bosch

WABCO

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

