Global Fiberglass Cutting Robots Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10.5% by 2021: Growing Usage of Fiberglass in Automotive Plants

The "Global Fiberglass Cutting Robots Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global fiberglass cutting robots market to grow at a CAGR of 10.56% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Fiberglass Cutting Robots Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increasing demand for smart factory. With the need to have a streamlined operation in an industrial environment, organizations are continuously revamping the overall process to attain an optimized and closed infrastructure. This need for a closed infrastructure paved the implementation of connected machines and devices in the industrial set-up. Organizations are trying to integrate factory floor inputs and business-level strategies to have a streamlined infrastructure. With the increasing demand for integration, the need for Industrial Internet of Things, cyber-physical systems, and cloud computing will have a focused solution for end-user industries. As with the concept of Industry 4.0, many manufacturers are still in the process of understanding the solution leading to a better awareness toward smart factories.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing usage of fiberglass in automotive plants. Aluminum is gradually losing the popularity in the automotive industry due to the presence of dimpling effect on the body. Additionally, aluminum is highly susceptible to corrosion that weakens the strength of the end-product over the time period. Thus, the automotive industry is inclined more toward using fiberglass due to its high strength and low corrosion property. Similarly, fiberglass does not provide any simple effect on an automobile body. As the use of fiberglass is surging in the automotive industry, it also creates a complementary market for cutting tools. Fiberglass cutting robots are gradually proving their benefit over CNC machines in terms of productivity and cycle time in the automotive sector.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the growing operational difficulties due to complex technology. The selection of an accurate coordinate frame is highly desired to get satisfactory outcomes in fiberglass cutting process. It is highly required to verify the frame, direction, and speed of the robot movement as per specification so that the collision of tools can be avoided.

Key vendors



ABB

Fanuc

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

KUKA

Yaskawa Motoman

Other prominent vendors



ARCOS

ATI Industrial Automation

Dynamic Robotic Solutions (DRS)

Genesis Systems

RobotWorx

Romheld Automation



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01:Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 07: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 08: Geographical Segmentation



Part 09: Decision Framework



Part 10: Drivers And Challenges



Part 11: Market Trends



Part 12: Vendor Landscape



Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/97q8j9/global_fiberglass

